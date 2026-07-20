“It’s Just a Different World, You Know?”: Kelly Clarkson Jokes About Getting Fired by NBC, HR Meetings During Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t miss everything about her talk show. During her Las Vegas residency, the singer stopped the show to rub one fan’s jacket.

“I would get fired by NBC,” she joked as she stopped touching the fan’s arm. “But I don’t work there any more, which we are sad about. It was a fun show.”

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While Clarkson enjoyed her time hosting The Kelly Clarkson Show, she joked that she’s glad HR meetings are a thing of the past.

“It is funny, you go to those HR meetings and you’re like, ‘Nobody on the road would last,’” she told the crowd. “It’s just a different world, you know? A different world. I’m like, ‘I was 19 on a bus with dudes. What? I can’t do what? Yeah, that’s completely inappropriate. Who would do that?’”

Kelly Clarkson jokes about getting fired by NBC and no longer having to attend HR meetings during her residency at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas 🤣



🎥 instagram/jpasc24 pic.twitter.com/ago6DuYds4 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2026

Kelly Clarkson Thinks Back on “Dumb” HR Meetings

According to Clarkson, though, there was some “dumb s**t” that gets said during those meetings.

“Like, you can’t comment if someone’s lost weight, and I’m like, ‘You better write a memo! You better write a memo about it, write a song about it,’” she quipped. “I just think that’s so dumb. Something that makes someone feel so good when you say, ‘Ah, you look really good.’ And then people are like, ‘No, because that means that they did look really bad.’ Or it just means it’s improved.”

While she may not have enjoyed HR meetings, Clarkson did take them seriously.

“Everyone hated doing HR meetings with me because I’m a nerd,” she said. “I would literally… stop the class, and everyone would be like, ‘Can I do the meeting without Kelly?’… I would just get into it, because I feel like you need to get into it. You’ve got to protect everyone.”

All of her thoughts on the subject, Clarkson noted, are moot, as she joked, “Anyway, I don’t have the job any more.”

Clarkson kicked off her Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 17. She’s set to play a total of 10 shows this summer, with the final concert scheduled for Aug. 15.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images