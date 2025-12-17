Neal Schon & ‘The Voice’ Coaches Deliver an Electric Medley of Journey’s Biggest Hits During Season Finale

Celebrating the season 28 finale of The Voice, producers hoped to make the night memorable to both the contestants and fans. Not only featuring performances from Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, the finale included Riley Green, Noah Cyrus, Zac Brown, and more. When wanting to add some icons to the lineup, Neal Schon and members of Journey stood center stage to showcase the sound that carried the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. But they weren’t alone.

Schon and company gave fans a taste of their favorite Journey hits from over the years, including “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Lights,” and “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’”. And to make it better, the musician performs with Snoop Dogg, Reba, and Bublé. Sadly, Horan was still on vocal rest. But that didn’t stop the final from starting on a high note.

Although known as a founding member of Journey, Schon’s legacy went far beyond “Don’t Stop Believin’.” He also performed with Santana, Azteca, Jan Hammer, Hardline, Bad English, and more. And if that wasn’t enough, he released his latest solo album, Journey Through Time, in 2023.

While Schon will turn 72 in February, the musician brought that same energy and passion that first carried him to the stage in the late 1960s. And for fans in attendance and at home, they were reminded that age has done little to dull the fire that made Schon a rock icon.

Neal Schon Teases 2026 Journey Tour

Aside from his performance on The Voice, Schon continued to promote Journey’s plans for 2026. Again, not wanting to slow down, the musician said, “We have about 120 shows and we’ll probably add to them, you know, half of it in ‘26 and the other half in ‘27. And I can’t really tell you exactly what it’s about…”

Not spoiling any tour surprises, Schon promised, “I can tell you it’s gonna be a very different show and it’s going to entail many of our albums. You know, I won’t say, I won’t go all the way back to the very, very beginning, but I’d say from, you know, ’78 on, we’re going to dig deep and the sets are gonna be much longer.”

If Schon’s performance on The Voice was just a sample of Journey’s upcoming tour, 2026 could mark another defining chapter, proving that the band’s legacy continues to evolve rather than fade.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)