“I’ve Been Down the Rabbit Hole”: Country Singer Voices Concerns Over AI’s Growing Role in Music

The debate continues about the dangers of AI, but one thing is certain – the technology isn’t going anywhere. Thanks to the ever-expanding technology, users are now capable of creating whatever their minds can think of. Want a beaver riding a dragon while playing a guitar – done. What about Elvis playing golf on the moon – sure. The possibilities are endless. But at the same time, artists like Braxton Keith are concerned about what AI means to music and entertainment.

Videos by American Songwriter

While films and music were once created by humans, AI has proven countless times that it can produce weeks’ worth of work in only minutes. Speaking with Whiskey Riff, Keith was hesitant about the power the technology possessed. “We’re facing some other scary stuff that’s happening to music all the time. I don’t know what exactly is going down, but I do think this is a great time to be alive for music. It’s a big movie, we’re all watching it right now. We’ll see what happens.”

Like most, Keith had no idea what would come of AI. If Terminator 2: Judgement Day showed us anything – it might not be great. And the country singer seemed to agree. “I’m worried about it. I’m pretty scared about it.”

Braxton Keith Learns He’s “Screwed” At His Grand Ole Opry Debut

Recalling the first time he heard about the technology, Keith revealed his cousin told him he was in trouble before performing at the Grand Ole Opry. “My cousin came up to me at my debut for the Opry and was like, ‘You’re screwed. I’ve been messing around with the AI songwriting thing.’ I said, ‘Don’t say that. Why would you say that to me?’”

Although not the best moment to speak with Keith about his future, his cousin’s words pushed him to explore AI himself. “I’ve been down the rabbit hole, and there’s some scary theories, (like AI) copyrighting every melody known to man. I’ve heard it all, and I hope they don’t. That would be really scary if they took the human-ness out of music. I think it kind of loses its special thing.”

Adding his voice to the conversation, Keith, like countless other singers, believed that true music – real music – couldn’t be mimicked, especially by AI. And the reason – because music includes the magic of the human spirit.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)