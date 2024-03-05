Jack Black Covers “…Baby One More Time,” Makes Plea to Britney Spears: “I’m Waiting by the Phone”

Jack Black teamed up with his longtime musical partner Kyle Glass recently to deliver a cover of Britney Spears‘ 1998 hit “…Baby One More Time.” At the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 4, Black also revealed that he’s a huge fan of Spears.

“Britney, if you’re watching, I love you. I love the song,” he said to Entertainment Tonight. “We’re very proud of [the cover], I hope you like it, too.”

When the idea of collaborating with Spears was brought up, Black was ecstatic. “I’m here! I’m ready when you are. I’m waiting by the phone,” he said. Black continued, “I got kicks! I don’t quite have Britney kicks, but you know, I got some moves.”

Both Jack Black and Kyle Glass indeed have some moves, as they demonstrated in the clip Black posted on social media. Watch the duo perform their new cover below. Fans were thrilled at the song, with some demanding an entire cover album. “I demand a full Tenacious D album of Britney Spears covers,” one person commented on Instagram.

“Jack black is the perfect example of confidence being the hottest trait,” another fan commented. Additionally, someone joked, “[I] am telling my kids this is the original song.” Johnny Knoxville even got in on the comments, posting applause emojis for the pair.

Jack Black Hopes for a Britney Spears Collaboration, Even as She Says She’ll Never Go Back to the Music Industry

While Jack Black would welcome a collaboration with Britney Spears, Miss Britney has vowed to never return to the music industry. A couple of months ago, there were rumors swirling that Spears was writing with Charli XCX and Julia Michaels. However, Spears addressed those rumors and essentially shut them down.

“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry!!!”

However, Spears did clarify that she has written more than 20 songs for other people. “When I write I write for fun or I write for other people !!! […] I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!”

Spears has also explained that music is not where her focus is at the moment. The last song she worked on was “Hold Me Closer” with Elton John in 2021. “Pushing forward in my music career is not my focus at the moment,” she revealed. “It’s time for me not to be someone who other people want; it’s time to actually find myself.”

