The Best 2022 Musician Halloween Costumes

Videos by American Songwriter

Happy Halloween. It’s time to play dress-up!

Check out the best Halloween costumes this year from some of the biggest names in music.

1. Khalid as Woody

2. G-Eazy as John Lennon

3. Kelly Rowland as Cat Woman

4. Billy Strings as a Hobbit

5. Janelle Monae as the Diva

6. Halle Bailey as Neytiri from Avatar

7. Latto as Corpse Bride

8. Chloe Bailey as Storm

9. Kacey Musgraves as The Giving Tree

10. MGK and Megan Fox as Pam and Tommy

11. Lizzo as Marge Simpson

12. JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoya

13. Diddy as The Joker

14. Ciara (and Daughter) as The Williams Sisters

15. Sunny War as Stevie Wonder

Photo: G-Eazy Instagram

