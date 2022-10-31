The Best 2022 Musician Halloween Costumes

Happy Halloween. It’s time to play dress-up!

Check out the best Halloween costumes this year from some of the biggest names in music.

1. Khalid as Woody

There’s a snake in my boot pic.twitter.com/EuvfBa1RB8 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) October 30, 2022

2. G-Eazy as John Lennon

3. Kelly Rowland as Cat Woman

🐈‍⬛I don’t know about you Ms.Kitty,

But, I feel so much yummier”🐈‍⬛



—CatWoman pic.twitter.com/4D7ZrDP4nF — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) October 30, 2022

4. Billy Strings as a Hobbit

It’s late, the road is long. See you all tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Jic8mEHQmo — Billy Strings (@BillyStrings) October 30, 2022

5. Janelle Monae as the Diva

DIVA P L A V A L A G U N A

JUST WARMING UP & SINGING AN OBVIOUS FAV

🥶🛸👽💙



“CATEGORY BAD BITCH

I’M THE BAR

ALIEN SUPERSTAR”

👽🛸🥶💙 pic.twitter.com/lR1YgKqZss — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) October 30, 2022

6. Halle Bailey as Neytiri from Avatar

always wanted to be an avatar 💙✨ happy halloween 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9hQZIc8mqt — Halle (@HalleBailey) October 30, 2022

7. Latto as Corpse Bride

Gone to the moon literally 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/CHjpX6KnBh — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@Latto) October 29, 2022

8. Chloe Bailey as Storm

9. Kacey Musgraves as The Giving Tree

But really tho..it’s definitely giving tree pic.twitter.com/T8y7tgVOcI — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 30, 2022

10. MGK and Megan Fox as Pam and Tommy

11. Lizzo as Marge Simpson

12. JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoya

Jojo Siwa na Halloween przebrała się za Draco Malfoya pic.twitter.com/kaiq1ytswE — MNFPL (@musicnewsfactpl) October 30, 2022

13. Diddy as The Joker

It’s not about the money. It’s about the sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!! 🔥🃏🖕🏿🎃 pic.twitter.com/AEKoBPB9zC — LOVE (@Diddy) October 30, 2022

14. Ciara (and Daughter) as The Williams Sisters

15. Sunny War as Stevie Wonder

Photo: G-Eazy Instagram