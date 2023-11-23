NFL Fans Drag Jack Harlow on Social Media After His Halftime Performance at Ford Field

Grammy-nominated rapper Jack Harlow played the halftime show during the Packers-Lions Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field. However, with the Lions taking a sound beating in the first half, the Detroit crowd wasn’t feeling it. At the same time, fans at home took to social media to weigh in.

Many musicians want to snag a halftime gig at an NFL game. This is especially true for games that will draw millions of eyes from across the country. For instance, a mid-day Thanksgiving game. Harlow gave the performance all he had. However, that just wasn’t enough for many NFL fans. Watch the full performance here.

Even the mention of Detroit in the song “Lovin’ On Me” wasn’t enough to bring the crowd—or the internet—to his side.

Some fans trolled Harlow for the giant fake iceberg set he rapped on during the show. “Jack Harlow’s halftime set at Ford Field looks like the live-action production of Club Penguin,” one X user tweeted. Another one posted this gem to sum it up.

The Jack Harlow halftime set pic.twitter.com/QNIedQP0Db — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 23, 2023

Other NFL fans ignored the set and went straight for the rapper. “Jack Harlow halftime show was weak as hell,” one said. Then, another fan likened his halftime show to another notoriously bad NFL musical performance. “I would’ve taken the Fergie national anthem over Jack Harlow’s halftime performance,” they tweeted. That one must’ve hurt on a cellular level.

However, that was far from the least kind thing people had to say. One NFL fan chose violence. “Jack Harlow is trash, performance was trash, lyrics are trash, rapping was trash, set was trash, and anyone who likes him is trash.” This Thanksgiving, we can all be grateful that we’re not Harlow.

One fan nailed the general sentiment in a few words. “He was pathetic,” they stated. Somehow, that seems more hurtful than the above rant.

At least one X user had a modicum of sympathy for the rapper. “I feel so bad for Jack Harlow because every single thing that’s hateable about him isn’t his fault.”

In short, Harlow got his chance to perform on a national stage in front of countless people and it could have gone better for him.

