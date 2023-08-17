Jack Harlow to Embark on Kentucky-Only Tour

Jack Harlow has always been an outwardly proud resident of Louisville, Kentucky. But now, after bragging about his hometown and state for years, that appreciation has finally manifested into a unique treat for Kentucky natives. On Thursday (August 17), Harlow unveiled No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, a six-date road trip where he’ll play at venues solely in-state.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The only tour I’m going on this year,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram announcement. “Six shows across the state of Kentucky. No Place Like Home 2023.”

Kicking off on November 24 at Owensboro Sports Center in Owensboro, Kentucky, and ending on December 3 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, the tour expands upon Harlow’s prior tributes to Kentucky, where he made a concerted effort to play shows every summer. Fans can register for pre-sale for tickets from now until Sunday (August 20) on the event page on Ticketmaster. Additionally, general sale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. local time next Friday (August 25).

[RELATED: Who Is Jack Harlow?]

In what’s been more of a subdued year for Harlow musically, evident in his aforementioned declaration that this will be his only tour of 2023, No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour comes just about four months after Harlow put out his third studio album Jackman. A return for the 25-year-old to a focus on lyrical forcefulness rather than crafting radio-friendly bops, Jackman saw him deliver boldness and sage throughout its succinct 24-minute runtime. The LP debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 33,500 units sold.

Check out all the dates for Harlow’s close-to-home tour below.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: THE KENTUCKY TOUR

Fri Nov 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center

Sat Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sun Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

Sat Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sun Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for iHeartRadio