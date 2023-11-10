Jack Harlow Drops New Single “Lovin On Me” Ahead of Thanksgiving Day Performance and Home State Tour

Jack Harlow has returned with new music just in time for his Thanksgiving Day halftime show performance and new headlining tour. He recently dropped the single “Lovin On Me” accompanied by a music video, the first offering of new music since his third album Jackman dropped in April this year.

Harlow posted a snippet of the song on November 6 in a post on X, announcing the release date. He also posted a thank you to fans for letting him “reset” this year. “I moved back to Kentucky and gave [you] an album I could not have made on the road,” he wrote. “Surrounded by family & childhood friends this has been one of the happiest years of my life. But now…a new era begins.”

That new era officially began at midnight, when “Lovin On Me” dropped. The video is a simple affair, but one his fans were instantly drawn to. One person in the YouTube comments wrote the song is perfect to listen to while getting ready for a night out, while another said it has “early 2000s vibes.” The video had almost 230,000 views in its first eight hours.

Harlow is planning to perform in Detroit at the halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, as well as at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on November 16, prior to the Las Vegas Grand Prix which kicks off on November 17 and goes until November 20.

Additionally, following his Thanksgiving Day performance, he’ll be hitting the road in his home state of Kentucky for this third annual No Place Like Home Tour. Previously, Harlow would perform in his hometown of Louisville, but since he moved back recently, he’s decided to take his show to less-frequented cities in Kentucky.

Jack Harlow’s No Place Like Home Tour Dates

November 24 – Owensboro, Kentucky

November 25 – Pikeville, Kentucky

November 26 – Covington, Kentucky

December 1 – Murray, Kentucky

December 2 – Bowling Green, Kentucky

December 3 – Lexington, Kentucky

Harlow announced the tour in August with a post on Instagram. He captioned it, “The only tour I’m going on this year,” which leaves things open-ended for 2024. With new music in the pipeline, fans may be hoping for another album next year. While Harlow has said in the past that he wants to focus on acting, it looks like he’s still dedicating valuable time to his music.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios