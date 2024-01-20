Jacob Elordi Names His Favorite Musicians — and They Might Surprise You

Back in 2017, Jacob Elordi dreamed of becoming an actor in Hollywood. At the time, the only role he held was being an extra in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. But now, just a few years later, he starred in the mind-altering Saltburn and the Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla. And that was just in 2023. With the actor preparing to host Saturday Night Live, he recently sat down with GQ to discuss a plethora of topics, one being his favorite musicians.

Going beyond the roles he portrays on screen, Elordi showed a different side of himself as he professed his love for animals, poetry, and Australia. But when it came to music, he couldn’t list just one musician as his favorite. For starters, he labeled David Bowie as making the list. He said, “The Ziggy Stardust album by David Bowie is overrated-underrated in my opinion. And just recently I’ve been listening to that album kind of in everything I do, particularly this song called ‘Five Years.’ I love the way it sounds and I love the way it feels.”

Next on the list was Bon Iver. Explaining how the band had been a constant in his life thanks to the song “Perth.” Seeing Justin Vernon as more than a singer-songwriter, Elordi praised his ability to create sounds that can transform into a feeling. “Whether it’s like a whale or a screech or the depth that he takes his voice, or an electronic sound. It’s packed with so much meaning. And that is always, always inspiring to me.”

Jacob Elordi Shares His Love For Simplicity

Another musician whom Elordi held close was the record producer Fred Again. Although Fred Again often collaborates with other artists, the actor noted how the singer can use a simple word to invoke a wave of emotions. “The snippets of voices and passages that he chooses. The words are ultra-simple but they mean so much. How to say as much as you can in the simplest, most accessible way. And that’s something that’s always been interesting to me.”

Taking a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, Elordi labeled the rock band, The National, as another favorite on his list. Releasing their debut album, The National, back in 2001, the band continues to produce music with their latest album, Laugh Track, released in 2023. According to Elordi, his love for the band stems from their mastery of simplicity. Calling it “simplicity of expression”, the actor added, “This like, we are all here thing, and we’re all having a go at it. And kind of doing the best and worst that we can.”

Enjoying his time in the spotlight, Elordi will welcome musical guest Reneé Rapp as he hosts the premiere of Saturday Night Live, which airs on January 20 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)