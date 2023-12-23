Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight? Upcoming Host and Musical Guest Info

With the weekend finally here, many people continue to prepare for Christmas and family to arrive. While some might need a break, there seems no better way to unwind after wrapping and trying to figure out those pesky toy directions than to share a laugh with the mesmerizing cast of Saturday Night Live. And given that it is Saturday, what should fans expect to see from NBC tonight—well, nothing…

Sadly, SNL aired their last show of the year on December 16 when they welcomed back former cast member Kate McKinnon to host. Already knowing it was their last show of 2023, the lineup included hilarious sketches and even a masterful performance from Billie Eilish. Singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”, the singer gained high praise for her hints of jazz surrounding the holiday classic.

For those hoping to watch SNL tonight, not all hope is lost. While the cast of SNL celebrate the holidays, NBC will air A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special which consists of some of the show’s most memorable Christmas moments. The special starts at 9:00 p.m. ET. That isn’t all – at 11:30, NBC will broadcast the October 28, 2023 episode which welcomed comedian Nate Bargatze as host. The musical guest for that night featured Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns With Jacob Elordi Hosting

But what about new episodes? SNL returns to the stage on January 20, 2024, with hosting duties going to star Jacob Elordi. The Australian actor had an impressive year thanks to films like Saltburn, He Went That Way, and Priscilla. Elordi will welcome Reneé Rapp as the musical guest. Musch like Elordi, the singer also made the most of 2023 with her album Snow Angel, which received positive reviews from fans. Even Rolling Stone placed it on their 100 Best Albums of 2023.

JANUARY 20

JACOB ELORDI

Besides marking the first live episode of 2024, it also marks the first time both Rapp and Elordi will be on SNL. Given the importance of starting the year off with a bang, the episode is sure to be a memorable one that one doesn’t want to miss.

