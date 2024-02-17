Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight, February 17, 2024?

The weekend is here and that can mean only one thing – Saturday Night Live. Celebrating season 49, Studio 8H has welcomed numerous stars to the stage. There was Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Pete Davidson, and even the talented Adam Driver. And that doesn’t include the numerous musical guests like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish. With SNL promoting a list of hosts that rival its best season, what about tonight? Which star will grace the stage for another episode of SNL? Here are all the details.

For starters, it looks like fans will have to wait another week for a new episode of SNL. For the last few weeks, the show went on hiatus. But just because there isn’t a new episode tonight, doesn’t mean SNL won’t be airing. While not a new episode, SNL will air a past broadcast featuring Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi with musical guest Reneé Rapp. Fans of SNL might remember Elordi hosting back on January 20, 2024.

Marking his debut on the show, Elordi opened the show by poking fun at himself in the new film Saltburn. Thanks to social media, the film gained a massive amount of exposure for some of its more questionable scenes. While joking about the film, the actor also took a moment to share the importance of such a milestone. He said at the time, “Before we start I just want to take a moment to say how grateful I am to be here. I’ve been acting now for like seven years and it’s so easy to get caught up in the rush of trying to get to the next thing and the next thing. But tonight… the people… I love it here, you all are here, and because if you I’m here. So thank you, thank you so much.”

When Does ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return?

Looking at the SNL schedule, the show will return to live broadcast on February 24 with Shane Gillis set to host. The episode is already causing a great deal of conversation since Gillis once found himself on the cast until he was let go before filming a single show. SNL released a statement about their decision to let Gillis go, writing, “We want SNL to have a variety of voices and points of view within the show, and we hired Shane on the strength of his talent as comedian and his impressive audition for SNL. We were not aware of his prior remarks that have surfaced over the past few days. The language he used is offensive, hurtful and unacceptable. We are sorry that we did not see these clips earlier, and that our vetting process was not up to our standard.”

Be sure to tune in on Saturday, February 24, 2024, to watch Gillis make his debut on SNL.

