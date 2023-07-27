James Blake Drops Rhythmic New Track “Loading”

Experimental electro-pop artist James Blake is giving fans another taste of what’s to come from his upcoming sixth studio album. His new track “Loading” is the second single from the award-winning multi-instrumentalist’s Playing Robots Into Heaven, set for release on September 8 via Republic Records.

Sonically, “Loading” shifts from the grimy, in-your-face beats of lead single “Big Hammer” featuring The Ragga Twins. The intricately arranged track shifts tempo multiple times, sending listeners on a journey that’s hard to predict. The song’s scarce and intimate backing eventually builds into a bold, thumping electronic soundscape that compliments its cryptic, questioning lyrics.

Where are my wings? / They’re loading / They’re loading / They’re loading, Blake asks through pleading, filtered vocals.

The release of “Loading” comes ahead of a fall stretch of tour dates across Europe and the U.S. through the end of October. Although multiple performances have already sold out, tickets are still available for select dates and are available for purchase via the singer’s official website.

In June, Blake hit the road as part of the inaugural Re:Set concert series, a three-day event featuring headliners Steve Lacy, Boygenius, and LCD Soundsystem. The 34-year-old Mercury Prize winner tested out a selection of his new material during those live shows, along with older trademark cuts like “Retrograde” and “Limit to Your Love.”

Playing Robots Into Heaven follows Blake’s acclaimed 2021 LP Friends That Break Your Heart, which included collaborations with SZA, Monica Martin, Slowthai, and JID. The project marked his most commercially successful album and showcased the depth of his growth as an artist and producer since bursting onto the scene with his self-titled debut record in 2011.

Listen to James Blake’s new single “Loading” below.

(Photo Credit: Amanda Charchian / Courtesy of Chuff Media)