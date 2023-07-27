The Cure Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of Live Album ‘Show’

The Cure will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Show with a reissue of the double live album on September 9. This marks the first time since 1993 that the album is available on black vinyl. The news comes on the heels of The Cure’s U.S. leg of their Songs of a Lost World Tour, which wrapped July 1 in Miami, Florida.

The Show was remastered at London’s Abbey Road Studios and the vinyl was cut by Miles Showell at Abbey Road. Showell and Cure singer Robert Smith remastered the album. The 18-track project was initially recorded in July 1992 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Michigan following The Cure’s tour in support of the band’s ninth album, Wish. That project was released in September 1993. The reissue includes previous singles “Pictures of You,” “High,” “Lullaby,” Just Like Heaven,” Fascination Street,” “The Walk,” “Let’s Go To Bed,” “Friday I’m In Love,” “Never Enough,” and “Inbetween Days.”

Show comes nearly a year after The Cure’s 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Wish. That project was also remastered by Showell and Smith at Abbey Road Studios. The deluxe edition featured 24 previously unreleased tracks, including four that were only available on Lost Wishes, a mail order-only cassette.

“There’s a side to the album which I had kind of forgotten, a very gentle, yearning thing which is quite beautiful,” Smith previously said in a statement of Wish. “‘Trust’ is one of the best things we’ve ever done I think, it’s played with great feeling, and ‘To Wish Impossible Things’ is another gorgeous, melancholic piece. In fact, it could well be my favorite song on the record.”

Pre-sale is available for Show 30th Anniversary Edition now HERE. Find the track listing for Show 30th Anniversary Edition below:

