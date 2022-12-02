LCD Soundsystem Pays Tribute to Christine McVie with “Songbird” Cover

Amid their residency at Brooklyn Steel, LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to the late Christine McVie with a cover of “Songbird.” The Fleetwood Mac singer and keyboardist died on Wednesday (Nov. 30) at age 79.

The band incorporated the Rumours track into their “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down” for their tribute, according to Stereogum. “Songbird” is one of four songs written by McVie for the landmark album and often served as the closer for Fleetwood Mac shows.

[RELATED: Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Dies at Age 79]

For the Brooklyn Steel show, keyboardist Nancy Whang took on lead vocals for the “Songbird” portion of the mash-up. The band also made nods to McVie by playing “You Make Loving Fun,” “Love In Store” and “Everywhere” over the PA system before and after the show itself.

Elsewhere in the show, the rockers covered the Human League’s ‘Seconds,” which first appeared on their 2019 Electric Lady Sessions album.

LCD Soundsystem will wrap up their 20-night residency at Brooklyn Steel on Dec 17. The residency serves as their last live dates of 2022.

McVie’s family announced her passing with a statement on Facebook that read, “On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death. She passed away peacefully at the hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, following a short illness.”

[RELATED: The Meaning Behind Christine McVie’s “Spiritual” Fleetwood Mac Song “Songbird”]

The statement continued, “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

In the few days following her death, an outpouring of tributes, like the LCD performance, have been steadily rolling in. Find a round-up of homages to McVie, HERE.

LCD Soundsystem Photo: Tristane l. Mesquita / Nasty Little Man PR