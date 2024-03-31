James Hetfield Discusses His Love for Cigars and Breaking the Rules

In 1981, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich decided to start a band. Unknown to them at the time, that band, Metallica, would find themselves on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Artists of All Time. Just in the United States, the band sold an impressive 58 million records. While thrilled about what they accomplished over the years, Hetfield recently discussed another passion of his – cigars. Known for releasing two signature cigars, the musician shared his love for smoking and how it brings out his rebellious nature.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Metallica Report, Hetfield juggled several questions about his smoking habit and if it affected his voice in any way. He admitted, “There’s a lot of people around me that are concerned about that and the health and what not. It has not affected it that I know of. I feel that I’m kinda singing the best that I have in a long time and I’m doing my best, and I get to enjoy that as well. So we’ll see.”

Besides promising his voice is fine, Hetfield explained how smoking cigars helped him create a social gathering at his home. “We have a cigar fellowship back home and we get together every Thursday and have a puff, and just get real with each other; you know, check in with each other. There are a few guys in the area that are not real social and we get together once a week… they’re looking forward to that day of the week, which I enjoy.”

James Hetfield Shares The Connection Between Smoking And Freedom

While Hetfield continued to perform, he allowed his fellowship to use his house even when he wasn’t there. “When I’m not there, they’ve got the code to my garage; they can get into the house and they enjoy it while I’m away too… Just to know that people are gathering, getting together at my place when I’m not there is cool. That wouldn’t have happened earlier on, opening up my house to that.”

Knowing that smoking isn’t as socially acceptable as it was in the past, Hetfield loved how it brought his rebellious nature to the surface. “There’s probably the rebel part of me that enjoys the, ‘Sir, you’re not supposed to smoke here…’ ‘Yeah, I know!’ It’s an expression of freedom for myself. It’s not for everybody, and that’s fine. It’s just a connection I enjoy with some people.”

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)