Sugarland Announces New Single, Tour with Little Big Town Ahead of 2024 CMT Music Awards Performance

Tonight, Sugarland will come together for the first time since the duo’s 2018 tour. They’ll join longtime friends and fellow country hitmakers Little Big Town at the 2024 CMT Music Awards to debut a new song. Ahead of tonight’s awards show, the duo took to social media to make an important announcement. They’ll take the energy of their awards show performance on the road later this year.

Sugarland made the announcement a couple of hours before the awards show kicked off. “Excited to be sharing the stage with our longtime friends Little Bit Town tonight on the CMT Awards as well as announcing our new song and tour together,” the duo wrote. The post included a photo containing the tour dates and the cover of their upcoming single, a reimagining of Phil Collins’ 1985 hit “Take Me Home.”

Excited to be sharing the stage with our longtime friends @littlebigtown tonight on the #CMTawards, as well as announcing our new song and tour together!

Sugarland and Little Big Town Prepare for Take Me Home Tour

The Take Me Home Tour will see Sugarland and Little Big Town sharing arena stages in 18 cities across the United States. The trek kicks off in Greenville, South Carolina on October 24. They’ll be on the road until mid-December when the tour comes to an end at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on December 13.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (April 12).

Tour Dates:

Oct. 24 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 25 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Oct. 26 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

Oct. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 2 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Nov. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Nov. 8 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 9 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Nov. 16 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK

Nov. 21 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 22 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Dec. 11 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Dec. 12 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

Dec. 13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

