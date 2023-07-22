Jamie Foxx Shares Health Update: “I Went to Hell and Back”

Several months after actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical condition, he shared a personal message on Instagram on Saturday (July 22) with an update on his recovery.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back,” said Foxx in a video message running just over three minutes. “I’m able to work.”

Foxx, 55, was first hospitalized on Tuesday (April 11) during the production of the Netflix film Back in Action, with what his daughter, Corinne Fox, described as a “medical complication.” The Oscar-winning actor was later transferred to a rehab facility in Chicago a month later.

When he was first hospitalized, she shared an update on her Instagram Story and added that her father was “on his way to recovery,” despite some news reports suggesting that his family was preparing for the worst.”

“Sad to see how the media runs wild,” wrote Corinne Foxx. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday. Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”

Shortly after his daughter’s post, Foxx also shared a personal message on Wednesday (May 3) saying “Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed.”

In his most recent video, Foxx elaborated on his recovery without revealing too much about his condition. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” said Foxx. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

He also thanked his daughter, sister, God, and medical professionals for saving his life. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through,” shared Foxx. “Every once in a while I just burst into tears, because it’s been tough, man, I was sick, but now I’ve got my legs under me so you’re going to see me.”

Foxx recently starred in the comedy They Cloned Tyrone with former In Living Color castmate David Alan Grier, along with Teyonah Parris and Tamberla Perry.

“Just praying that he gets better and takes whatever time he needs to heal,” said Perry at the Wednesday (June 28) premiere in Los Angeles.

Prior to his health update on Instagram, the actor shared the first new photo of himself since his medical scare on Thursday (July 20). In the photo, Foxx is sitting against a gold race car labeled “BETMGM,” which is linked to the online sports betting company, and tagged the post to the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

“Thankful for my [BETMGM] family and a great few nights in Vegas,” wrote Foxx in the caption. “We got big things coming soon.”

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage