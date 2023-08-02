Jamie Foxx Credits His Sister for Saving His Life

Jamie Foxx is shining a spotlight on his sister, Deidra Dixon, for her role in helping to save his life. On Tuesday (August 1), Foxx took to Instagram to commemorate his sister’s birthday while crediting her for saving him in the midst of his health crisis.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life,” the actor wrote in the caption alongside a gallery of selfies of Dixon through the years, calling her “magical,” “beautiful” and “courageous.” “I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

The shout-out to his sister comes days after Foxx posted a video on Instagram updating fans on his recovery journey. Though it has yet to be disclosed publicly what health ailment he endured, Foxx said, “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery has some potholes as well, but I’m coming back. I’m able to work.”

[RELATED: Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Porscha Coleman Reveals He Is ‘Doing Well’]

Foxx also shared that he didn’t want to alarm anyone with photos of him in the hospital with tubes sticking out of him. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that,” he asserted. “I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through. Every once in a while I just burst into tears, because it’s been tough, man, I was sick, but now I’ve got my legs under me so you’re going to see me.”

In April 2023 while on the set of his upcoming Netflix film Back in Action, Foxx experienced a “medical complication,” according to his daughter Corrine Foxx. “Sad to see how the media runs wild,” Corrine Foxx wrote on her Instagram Stories in May 2023. “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

The Django Unchained star himself shared a message on Instagram in May 2023 saying, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage