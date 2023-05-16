Jamie Foxx Checks Into Chicago Rehab Facility after Health Scare 

R&B singer-turned-actor Jamie Foxx has checked into a rehab facility in Chicago, after being hospitalized for a health scare last month.

Videos by American Songwriter

TMZ’s Harvey Levin appeared on Fox’s Good Day Tuesday (May 16) to give a health update on the “Blame It” artist. Allegedly, Foxx is receiving medical attention and physical therapy at a top-notch center in the Windy City.

“It is considered one of the best in the country. It specializes in traumatic brain injuries, spine injuries,” said Levin. “Nobody is really talking about what specifically this is.”

Levin continued to mention that Foxx’s family, including his two daughters Corinne and Annalise, went to visit over the weekend.

“What we are told is the recovery is going well,” added Levin.

According to the outlet, Foxx arrived at the facility in late April. However, it still remains unclear why the artist and award-winning actor is there. Foxx’s team has kept his medical complication tight-lipped since he was rushed to an Atlanta hospital on April 11.

Foxx spoke out in early May but did not acknowledge his health. Instead, he expressed his gratitude towards fans by sending well wishes.

Before he sought attention in Chicago, his daughter Corinne clapped back at media outlets sparking speculation about her father’s health. She confirmed that her dad was recovering nicely and was active.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support.”

While her father received treatment, she remained near his bedside – leaving Nick Cannon to fill in as host on their FOX show Beat Shazam. Close friend and fellow comedian Kevin Hart previously appeared on the Impaulsive podcast with George Janko to share his thoughts on Foxx’s recovery journey.

“I think the dope thing is that he’s getting better in his situation, and everybody’s prayers, everybody’s love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt,” said Hart. “I don’t know the details or the exact details as to what’s going on, but to my knowledge, there’s a lot of progression and a world of better. My love, synergy goes out to him. He’s needed, he’s necessary, and I know he knows that. I know that he feels that because there’s been an outcry and outpour of support, and I can only hope that it continues.”

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage