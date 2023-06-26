Jamie Foxx’s Co-Star Porscha Coleman Reveals He Is ‘Doing Well’

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx, 55, has been struggling with health issues as of late, and his co-star Porscha Coleman, 37, has recently spoken out about his current condition. Coleman and Foxx both starred in Netflix’s 2021 series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.

While attending the 2023 BET Awards, Coleman told Entertainment Tonight that Foxx is “doing well.” Coleman stated, “Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He’s resting, he’s well. And he’s going to be back. Trust and believe.”

Coleman also revealed that it rings true to Foxx’s character to not want to reveal too many details regarding his illness to the media. The actress said that Foxx is fairly secretive about his personal life, revealing that “even when it came to dating, Jamie’s always been private.”

Coleman had some more kind words to say about Foxx and his many talents, stating that he “is somebody that I’ve always looked up to” and, “a mind-blowing personality to be around because whatever’s on the paper, he’s not going to do. So, you have to understand and be prepared: When Jamie is going somewhere you better go right there with him! He got a lot of projects coming up, a lot of music that I already know he has. So, I’m excited. I love you Foxx!”

Back on April 11, during the production of the Netflix film Back in Action, Foxx’s adult daughter, Corrine Foxx, revealed that the multi-talented performer had “a medical complication” via social media. Corrine stated that Foxx was “on his way to recovery” thanks to “quick action and great care.” Foxx himself shared a message to Instagram on May 3 which read, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

A week later, Corrine wrote on Instagram, “Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact! He was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

In addition to being a prolific actor, who is currently starring on the big screen in the action-thriller God Is a Bullet, Foxx is an acclaimed musician. Fox has released five studio albums, with his most recent being Hollywood: A Story of a Dozen Roses, which debuted at number ten on the US Billboard 200 chart.