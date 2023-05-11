Janelle Monáe Shares NSFW Preview of New Single “Lipstick Lover”

Janelle Monáe has shared her latest single “Lipstick Lover.” However, ahead of the release, she caught even more attention, going viral with a NSFW preview of the new track.

In a matter of a couple of days, the sultry pool video, which includes a sample of the song playing in the background and shows Monáe exiting a pool in a wet t-shirt, garnered around 5 million views.

The new song, which fans can check out below, is a smooth groove, which showcases Monáe giving listeners somber vibes with harmony and delicate instrumentation. The video begins with an amorous “life saving” kiss and is very posterior-forward. Sings Monáe pointedly, I like lipstick on my next, it lets me know I’m your number-one select.

The track also portends Monáe’s new LP, The Age of Pleasure, which is set to drop on June 9.

“As we enter into The Age Of Pleasure, ‘Lipstick Lover’ is our freeassmothafucka anthem inspired by f.a.m. for f.a.m. This is our oasis made with love, rooted in self acceptance, throbbing in self discovery, and signed with cherry red kisses from me to you,” said Monáe in a press statement announcing the record.

Earlier, Monáe also posted a video of her playing a sample of the track with a nylon string acoustic guitar on what appears to be a tropical vacation. She sings, I really got a thing for my lipstick lover, lover. I’d do anything for my lipstick lover, lover. The video also showcases the previous pool video. Check that out HERE.

This isn’t the first time, in recent memory, that Monáe has been willing to get risqué. She went full monty in a recent NSFW preview video for her single “Float.” She also shook her stuff while not wearing much at the recent Met Gala.

“Float” features horns from the afrobeat group, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80. It was first teased months back and it was inspired, according to Monáe, by Muhammed Ali, Ja Morant, Aladdin’s magic carpet, Mary Poppins, and more.

The new music from Monáe comes after making both waves and headlines back in February during the NBA All-Star game. She was a fan fave during the annual celebrity All-Star game. In the contest, she wore No. 23—perhaps a nod to both Michael Jordan and LeBron James, who both famously wore the number during their careers. Monáe also intentionally dressed as Space Jam‘s Lola Bunny.

Check out the newest song from Monáe below. And what might come next via her social media account is anybody’s guess.

Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage