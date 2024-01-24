HARDY’s Quit!! Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

American country star HARDY has finally announced the dates for his upcoming Quit!! Tour in 2024. With supporting performers including Ella Langley, Stephen Wilson Jr., Travis Denning, and Kip Moore, the tour is set to visit fifteen different locations in North America.

The Quit!! Tour will start in Rogers, Arkansas on May 30 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion. Unless additional final tour dates are announced in the next few months, the tour will come to a close in Tinley Park, Illinois on July 27 at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

This tour is going to be an inspiring one, especially when you consider its namesake. While accepting his ACM award for Songwriter of the Year back in 2022, the singer/songwriter noted a difficult moment from early in his career in Nashville. After a writers’ round about ten years ago, a stranger placed a napkin in his tip jar that simply (and rudely) read “Quit!!” But HARDY did not quit, possibly out of spite, and he’s finally getting the recognition he deserves. “Thank you for inspiring me to be great,” HARDY had said in a statement per Billboard, “I guess sometimes holding a grudge is a good thing.”

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public. You can reserve your spot through StubHub, Hardy’s website, or Ticketmaster. StubHub is our recommended source, especially if tickets for your chosen venue have sold out. StubHub is also backed by the FanProtect Program, which ensures that you won’t have to worry about scams or fake tickets.

HARDY is well-known for his songwriting prowess, both under his own name and on behalf of country superstars like Blake Shelton, Chris Lane, Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, and more. He’s known for his hit studio album the mockingbird & THE CROW, which was released in 2023 with chart-topping hits like “Sold Out” and “Jack”. Hardy does a fantastic job of blending country and rock stylings in a way that is completely unique to him, and the upcoming Quit!! Tour is likely going to be an odyssey of eclectic performances. Luckily for fans, Hardy is known for putting on one hell of a show.

It doesn’t look like any of the tour dates for HARDY’s Quit!! Tour have sold out quite yet, but that doesn’t mean you should wait around. May is coming up quickly, so get your tickets to see HARDY in 2024 ASAP!

May 30 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR

May 31 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

June 1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

June 6 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON

June 7 – Broadview Stage at SPAC – Saratoga Springs, NY

June 8 – Darien Lake Amphitheater – Buffalo, NY

June 14 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

June 15 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

June 20 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ

June 21 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA

June 22 – BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH

June 27 – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Camden, NJ

June 28 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA

July 25 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

July 27 – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre – Tinley Park, IL

HARDY’s Quit!! Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the HARDY 2024 tour go on sale?

Tickets are live right now, and no tour dates have sold out as of the publish date of this article.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the HARDY 2024 tour?

You can snag your tickets through HARDY’s website, Ticketmaster, or StubHub. If you purchase your tickets through HARDY’s website, each tour date will have its own ticketing website that you will be redirected to.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the HARDY 2024 tour?

Any presale events or early access opportunities have passed, but you can still get your tickets through Hardy’s tour site, Ticketmaster, or StubHub.

How much do HARDY 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

According to Ticketmaster and Stubhub, tickets appear to start at around $50 and front-of-stage seats are around $500. VIP tickets start at around $300 and include premium seats, a VIP-exclusive gift, photo opportunities, access to merch before doors open, and a special VIP entrance. Just keep in mind that these price ranges will vary depending on the venue you choose and ticket availability.

The Quit!! Tour will span several states and provinces in North America, including Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, Ontario, New York, North Carolina, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Virginia, Ohio, and Illinois.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the HARDY 2024 tour?

Yes! Stephen Wilson Jr., Ella Langley, Travis Denning, and Kip Moore will be supporting HARDY on his Quit!! Tour. However, the acts will vary depending on the tour date of your choosing. We recommend checking out the tour page for additional details.

