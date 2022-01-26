Elton John Tests Positive for COVID-19, Postpones ‘Farewell’ Tour Dates

Elton John has postponed two Dallas concerts, following the restart of the North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, after testing positive for COVID-19.

Set to play Dallas on Jan. 25 and 26 at the American Airlines Center, both dates will be rescheduled soon, according to a statement. “It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19,” read a statement by the American Airlines Center. “Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

John, 74, who previously postponed Farewell dates in 2020 during the onset of the pandemic, restarted the tour on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and gave his most recent performance in Houston on Jan. 22, where he told the crowd his keyboardist was out sick with COVID-19.

The singer has mild symptoms, is fully vaccinated and boosted against coronavirus, and plans to resume and return to the stage on Jan. 29 for his scheduled show at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas and is scheduled to make additional stops in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York, Miami, and more cities.

The Dallas postponements are the latest setbacks for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which initially kicked off in 2018. The tour was later rescheduled following the 2020 onset of the pandemic and again in 2021 when John postponed the European leg of his tour to recover from a hip injury.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications,” explained John in Nov. 2021. “I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recover and a return to full mobility without pain.”

John, recently released The Lockdown Sessions, a collection of 16 songs featuring Stevie Wonder, Stevie Nicks, Charlie Puth, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, and more artists, which was recorded during the pandemic lockdown in 2020. In December, John also released a new holiday song, “Merry Christmas,” featuring Ed Sheeran.

Later in 2022, John is also scheduled to kick off a separate stadium tour, which will conclude in mid-2023.

Photos: Universal Music