Japanese Breakfast Brings Her Thoughtful Performance to ‘SNL,’ Eminem Cameos in Skit

Indie rock star Japanese Breakfast brought her thoughtful flair to the stage of Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

The rocker performed two tracks for the show—”Be Sweet” and “Paprika” from her 2021 album, Jubilee. The New York Times best-selling author performed the first in front of a swath of bright hanging lights and the second while in a darker, moodier setting in a white dress.

It was a big moment for the artist, who was the famed variety show’s final musical guest for its 47th season finale.

Michelle Zauner, aka the frontperson for Japanese Breakfast, also made a cameo in a skit about “grey pigtails” for hip, older ladies. Check that out below.

Also during the season finale, one of the stars of the show, Pete Davidson, performed a rap song—a parody of the Eminem and Dr. Dre song, “Forgot About Dre,” in which Davidson rapped about SNL founder Lorne Michaels. The song was called “Forget About Lorne.” Eminem made a cameo during the song, wanting Davidson to “Just stop.”

Earlier in the week, SNL made headlines when it announced some major changes. Davidson will reportedly not be back next year. The comedian, who has made headlines for his romance with reality star-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, has said his time is up at SNL.

Also, other cast members not returning are veterans Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney.

Japanese Breakfast has been a major name on the music scene. She’s covered songs by Weezer, Yoko Ono, and more, and her memoir, Crying in H Mart, has been adapted into a feature-length film after becoming a best-seller. Her band is set to open for Florence + the Machine in a few Pacific Northwest dates this fall.