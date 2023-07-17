Japanese Icon Kenshi Yonezu Releases Theme Song for Hayao Miyazaki’s Latest Film

The theme song for The Boy and the Heron, the final film by legendary animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, has just been released. The film has not yet been given a US release date but was released in Japan on July 14.

The song, titled “Spinning Globe,” is sung by Kenshi Yonezu. The track, a slow ballad that runs for four minutes and 33 seconds, was released on July 16 and currently already holds over 36k views on YouTube.

Yonezu recently released a statement regarding his influences on the new film’s theme, saying, “I remember walking under the pitch-dark shades of the trees while overhearing the cheers of nursery school children nearby. As a person who usually writes music drawing from recollections of the past alone in a small room, it was an experience nothing short of enriching.”

The film tells the tale of a young boy who finds himself immersed in a fantastical world located inside an abandoned tower. The boy is guided on his journey by a talking falcon. The film has not received any trailers or promotional images in the US, but it is expected to be released later this year in North America.

Miyazaki, who is the co-founder of Studio Ghibli and responsible for classics like Spirited Away, has announced The Boy and the Heron will be his final film. “Miyazaki is a living legend in filmmaking, as evidenced by his Academy Award win for ‘Spirited Away’ and his two Oscar nominations for ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ and ‘The Wind Rises,’” Gkids President David Jesteadt said about Miyazaki’s final film. “It’s been ten years since the world has seen a new film from Miyazaki-san, and Gkids is so proud and honored to unveil his latest, highly anticipated masterpiece in North America.”

Yonezu is a highly-successful musician in Japan who has sold 7 million digital copies of music in his home country. He has also sold over 4 million physical albums. The musician has five studio albums, with his most recent being 2020’s Stray Sheep. Yonezu revealed that he grew up a fan of Miyazaki, which seemed to make working with the beloved filmmaker at Studio Ghibli’s headquarters a dream come true.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images