Post Malone and Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bars Are Offering First Responders Free Christmas Meals

Post Malone and Jason Aldean are giving back this Christmas. In honor of the holiday, the country stars are offering first responders a free meal at their Nashville bars.

Posty’s announced the opportunity on Instagram, writing, “To the ladies and gentlemen who keep Nashville safe every day, we’d love to thank you for your service this holiday season.”

“On-duty, uniformed first responders are invited to join us Tuesday, December 23 through Friday, December 26 for a complimentary meal at Posty’s,” the post added.

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar made a similar announcement on Instagram.

“To the brave men and women who show up for Nashville every day, let us serve you this Christmas,” the post read. “From Tuesday, December 23 through Friday, December 26, on-duty, uniformed first responders are invited to enjoy a complimentary meal on us at Aldean’s. We are truly thankful for all that you do.”

It’s not the first time either bar has given back in this way. The Broadway bars both offered first responders the same opportunity during Thanksgiving week.

Post Malone’s Holiday Season

While Post Malone’s bar has been busy giving back this holiday season, Posty has been spending his time performing. The singer took the stage during the Dallas Cowboys’ Thanksgiving face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the end of his time on stage, Posty paid tribute to Marshawn Kneeland, a Cowboys defensive end who recently died by suicide.

After that performance, Posty headed to India for a show. The singer took a nasty fall down the stairs during his performance, but finished out the show all the same.

2026 will be just as busy for Posty. The singer has been tapped to headline a Super Bowl concert that’s been dubbed Bud Light Presents Post Malone & Buddies.

“Getting back on the Bud Light stage during Super Bowl weekend is like coming home,” Posty said. “I love it! We’ve got something really special planned for this year!”

As for Posty’s set, he told Billboard that he’ll “a hundred percent” be performing new songs at the show.

“We’ve been working very, very diligently on new music. And we have 45 songs. It’s just a matter of finishing said songs,” he said. “And the schedule has been so very busy.”

“So we’re working and working, but there will be new music by then… Allegedly,” Posty added. “Allegedly a hundred percent maybe, definitely. Keep your ears [open].”

Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images