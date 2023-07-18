Jason Aldean Responds to Backlash to “Try That in a Small Town” Video

Jason Aldean has responded to the backlash over his video for “Try That in a Small Town,” which was filmed at the site of a 1927 lynching and what some have suggested depicts anti-protest imagery and lyrics alluding to violence. The video was since pulled from the rotation on CMT.

Videos by American Songwriter

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests,” said Aldean in a statement. “These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far.

Some people on Twitter also suggested that Aldean is encouraging gun violence in his song, after being the headline performer at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in 2017, during the deadliest mass shooting the U.S. history. “Jason Aldean is a problematic man who thinks guns keep you safe,” wrote Shania Rose on Twitter “all while being a survivor of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival shooting in Las Vegas just five years ago.”

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

On Oct. 1, 2017, a gunman fired down from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel onto a crowd of thousands of country music fans in attendance at the Route 91 festival, while Aldean was on stage, killing 58 people—two more individuals later died from their injuries—and injuring more than 800 concertgoers.

“As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy,” added Aldean. “No one, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”

Aldean added, “‘Try That In A Small Town,’ for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.”

Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images