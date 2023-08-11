Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” Experiences Big Drop on Billboard’s Hot 100

Jason Aldean‘s controversial song, “Try That In A Small Town,” is experiencing a major drop in the charts. Many people online, including musicians and other celebrities, have expressed outrage over the song’s lyrics and music video, which was described by some as “racist” and “pro-lynching” and pulled from CMT following the backlash.

Videos by American Songwriter

The song reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 100 during the week of July 31, and No. 2 for weeks prior to that. “Try That in a Small Town” has now fallen to No. 21. Other songs noted for having the biggest week-to-week drop on Billboard‘s Top 100 include “Like Crazy” by Jimin, which went from the top spot to No. 45, and “willow” by Taylor Swift, which went from No. 1 to No. 38.

RELATED: Jason Aldean’s Controversial “Try That in a Small Town” Hits No. 1 on Hot 100

During the backlash one artist to call out Aldean’s song and music video was Sheryl Crow. “I’m from a small town. Even people in small towns are sick of violence,” Crow wrote on Twitter.

“There’s nothing small-town or American about promoting violence,” Crow continued. “You should know that better than anyone having survived a mass shooting. This is not American or small-town-like. It’s just lame.”

Aldean responded to the controversy on social media. “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it — and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage — and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music, this one goes too far,” he wrote.

“As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy,” he continued. “NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”

“When u grow up in a small town, it’s that unspoken rule of ‘we all have each other’s backs and we look out for each other.’ It feels like somewhere along the way, that sense of community and respect has gotten lost,” he added. “Deep down we are all ready to get back to that. I hope my new music video helps y’all know that u are not alone in feeling that way…”

Biggest falls from #1 in Hot 100 history:

1-45 Like Crazy, Jimin

1-38 willow, Taylor Swift

1-34 TROLLZ, 6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj

1-29 Lullaby sing u to sleep, Ran9er

1-28 Life Goes On, BTS

1-25 Franchise, Travis Scott, Young Thug & M.I.A

1-21 Try That In A Small Town, Jason Aldean — Billboard Charts (@billboardnewsb) August 7, 2023

Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images