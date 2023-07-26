Tom DeLonge Shares Update on Blink-182’s Next Album

Blink-182 fans have been grabbing onto any tidbit of information about the band’s impending album for months now. Tom DeLonge has recently offered a very assuring update on the project, calling it the “best album we’ve ever made.”

DeLonge was in conversation with Fender about his journey learning the guitar when he made comments about their forthcoming album. “I still think we’re writing our best songs,” DeLonge said. “I think our album coming out is probably our best album we’ve ever made.”

DeLonge went on to say that he feels they are leveling up in all aspects of their career, including their most recent tour – which has become the highest-grossing of their tenure.

“The production that we brought on this tour is finally the first perfect, cohesive branding and everything that the band is about,” DeLonge continued. “It’s got the nostalgia and history in there but, it’s also got the fun and irreverence and childhood charm. But, it’s got all the technology too. It’s this really cool rebirth of everything that we’ve done.”

Blink-182 embarked on a reunion world tour at the beginning of this year. Per Billboard, the North American leg of the trio’s tour “grossed $85.3 million and sold 564,000 tickets.” The tour is slated to carry into 2024. The North American portion of the trek wrapped on July 16 in Nashville, Tennessee. The band will head overseas for shows in the U.K., Europe, and Australia, beginning on September 1 for a two-night stand at Glasgow’s Ovo Hydro. Find their full run of dates HERE.

The band released “Edging” in 2022, launching the reunion of their classic lineup. The song held the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay Chart for 13 weeks, becoming their longest-running No. 1 on that chart.

Check out DeLonge’s conversation with Fender below.

(Photo by Estevan Oriol/Getty Images)