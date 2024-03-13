Jason Aldean’s Son Has a Terrifying First Meeting with the Tooth Fairy

Country star Jason Aldean’s daughter Navy is a year younger than his son, Memphis. However, that didn’t stop the 5-year-old from having her first romance before her older brother had even met the tooth fairy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jason Aldean’s Son Loses His First Tooth

Brittany Aldean, wife of the “She’s Country” singer, chronicled the loss of her son’s first baby tooth on her Instagram Stories Tuesday (March 12.)

The deceptive first photo showed 6-year-old Memphis sporting an adorably gap-toothed grin in the swimming pool at the Aldeans’ Florida home. “Someone lost their first tooth,” Brittany Aldean wrote.

The next slide cut to the chaos. “It went…. AWESOME,” the text overlay read.

A video shows the red-faced 6-year-old screaming in sheer terror at his reflection in the bathroom mirror, a piece of toilet paper stuffed in his mouth. Viewers can also spot the reflection of his GRAMMY-nominated dad, who is doing a very poor job of stifling his laughter.

Don’t worry, though. All is well in a couple of slides, when the youngster is again seen grinning in a selfie with his parents.

[RELATED: Jason Aldean Talks Why Song “Let Your Boys Be Country” is So Necessary in Today’s World]

“You Make It Easy:” Brittany Aldean Pens Sweet Birthday Message

The Macon, Georgia native turned 47 years old Feb. 28. Brittany Aldean commemorated the occasion with an Instagram reel. Set to Ne-Yo’s “Because of You,” the video showed various glimpses into the couple’s life together. In several, they danced. In others, the “Big Green Tractor” singer holds their daughter’s hand and prepares for a shot with buddy Luke Bryan.

“IT’S MY BEST FRIEND’S BIRTHDAY,” Brittany Aldean wrote in the caption. “We love you sooooo very much @jasonaldean ! The best hubby, friend, daddy we could ever ask for YOU MAKE IT EASYYYYY (to love you)”

The lifestyle blogger also shared a carousel of photos from “the best night celebrating Jason.” The collage kicks off with Brittany Aldean cupping her husband’s chin as Bryan plants a kiss on his cheek.

“I have so much respect for the Aldeans,” one user wrote in the comments. “This country needs more people like them.”

Featured image by Jason Davis/Getty Images