Jason Aldean Not Happy to Learn About 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Long-Term Boyfriend

Jason Aldean, beware. At just 5 years old, the “Big Green Tractor” country star’s daughter Navy is already in a long-term relationship — and the suitor knows karate.

Wife Captures Hilarious Exchange Between Jason Aldean and Their Daughter

Navy and boyfriend Conway have already been seeing one another for more than a decade — 15 years, according to the little girl. (Never mind that she has yet to start kindergarten.)

Wife Brittany Aldean caught the hysterical back-and-forth between her husband and daughter on camera. The lifestyle blogger shared the video with her 2.5 million Instagram followers Sunday (Feb. 25.)

“LORD HAVE MERCY,” Brittany wrote in the caption. “We’re in trouble.”

The Macon, Georgia native sounded none too pleased at the news, asking sternly, “How long has this been going on?”

“Fifteen years,” Navy replied, eliciting a “Wow” from her mother in the background.

“He Knows Karate”

Navy explained she and Conway hit it off during a playdate at the Aldeans’ home. Perhaps they bonded over their shared age (5.)

“I think I’m going to have a little meeting with this guy. What do you think?” asked Aldean, born Jason Williams. “Should Daddy talk to him?”

The little girl warned her dad that he may be biting off more than he can chew.

“He would hit you in the face,” she said with a grin. “He knows karate.”

Fans Are In Love

Instagram users took to the comments to express support for Navy’s love story — along with condolences for the overprotective dad.

“Jason better brush up on his karate moves!” one fan wrote.

Another user said, “Jason can you write a song about how to deal with your daughter’s first boyfriend? Asking for my husband.”

Jason and Brittany Aldean Are Raising a Blended Family

Jason and Brittany Aldean married in March 2015. The couple have had two children together, Navy and older brother Memphis, 6. Jason Aldean also shares two older daughters, Keely and Kendyl, from a previous marriage.

Aldean said in a December 2023 interview with outdoorsman magazine Hook & Barrel that simply “being there” is the biggest part of fatherhood.

“When I am at home, I don’t hang out much. I spend time with my family,” Aldean said.

“I may sneak out to hunt from time to time,” the country singer said with a chuckle. “But for the most part, I am there with my family giving them my undivided attention.”

Featured image by Jason Davis/Getty Images