Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Shares Injuries She Received While on Vacation With Family

Releasing his Highway Desperado album in 2023, Jason Aldean received a mountain of backlash for his song “Try That In A Small Town.” While the singer defended his song and the subject matter that surrounded it, many claimed that the artist was promoting violence. Not letting the criticism hold him back, the singer continued to promote his work and tour around the country. And to celebrate the new year, it appears that he and his wife, Brittany, took their family on a trip to Turks and Caicos, which was eventful, to say the least.

Bringing in the new year with sandy beaches and clear water was a drastic change from the freezing temperatures of Nashville. Posting several pictures from their trip, Brittany also held a Q&A with fans. Having over 2.5 million followers, some fans noticed something happened to Brittany’s eye. One fan wrote, “Brittany, hi, what happened to your eye? There’s a little scratch or cut on it. Hopefully, you didn’t get hurt.”

With a noticeable cut above her eyes, Brittany addressed the incident, claiming it came from a television remote. She wrote, “Let’s just say I didn’t see a remote comin for me.”

But that wasn’t all. Apparently, while soaking in the sun in Turks and Caicos, Aldean’s wife also chipped her tooth. Referring to herself as the “Hot Mess Express”, she added, “Also, chipped the ol toofer (Memphis jumped up while I was trying to pick him up) YOLO.”

Besides sharing her accidents, Brittany also posted a video of their trip, showing just how mesmerizing the view really was. She captioned her post, writing, “Takin’ our sweet time in Turks We’re going to miss this gorgeous place!”

Jason Aldean Enjoys Sunshine Over Snow

Receiving countless comments about their trip, fans commented, “My most fave place!” Other comments included, “It’s so Beautiful& what a place to wake up to. Enjoy your time with your family.”

Not letting Brittany post all the gorgeous photos, Aldean also shared a picture of them on his Instagram page at Noah’s Ark. Sharing his thoughts on the warm weather compared to the freezing temperatures in Nashville, he admitted, “Spent New Years in paradise! Now back in Nashville freezin our ass off…”

