Jason Aldean Talks Why Song ‘Let Your Boys Be Country’ is So Necessary in Today’s World

For Jason Aldean, his 2023 album Highway Desperado has become the talk of country music. Not only did his song “Try That in a Small Town” cause the singer a mountain of backlash, but it marked the first time Aldean landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Not shying away from his thoughts or opinions on the album, the country singer recently discussed another single to come from his album, “Let Your Boys Be Country”. A father of his own, Aldean admitted “I feel like it was a fitting song right now.”



Trying to navigate the roads of fatherhood, Aldean finds himself a father to three daughters and one son. Written by Allison Veltz, Micah Wilshire, and Jaron Boyer, “Let Your Boys Be Country” follows a boy’s journey to becoming a man. That includes taking pride in his country, learning about southern manners, and wanting nothing more than to spend hours and hours outside, exploring the massive world around them.

Discussing the new single, Aldean hinted at the troubles of growing up today. “I got a 5-year-old little boy who’s growing up in a crazy world right now. It’s like, ‘Man, just let ’em be kids. Let them be little. Let them go play and do all the things they’re supposed to do and figure things out for themselves.'”

Aldean Done With Fatherhood

Knowing that his son will grow into an adult, Aldean also talked about the expectations of boys growing up, no matter the decade. “Little boys grow up to be men that are supposed to get married and take care of their family and be providers.” The singer added that as the parent, it’s his duty to help him learn his place and prepare them for the world. “As parents, you gotta raise ’em to be that. To me, it was a song that hit home when it comes to thinking about him being little and what’s in store for him later.”

While the song focuses on his son growing up, Aldean’s wife Brittany and his daughter Navy make a cameo in the music video. Although thrilled about fatherhood, the singer insisted, “I always tell my wife, if you have a different baby, it’s going to be with a different husband. I am out of the game.”