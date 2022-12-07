Jason Isbell, Joan Osborne Share Celebrity Gym Sightings

Don’t look, don’t look, don’t look!

We tell ourselves to be cool. But sometimes it’s hard to do that when you see your favorite celebrity or musician in a common space. Not on stage, not in a movie, or on the television screen.

What would you do?

Well, Jason Isbell and Joan Osborne shared a little insight on Twitter on Monday (Dec. 5) about what they did when the scenario happened to them.

“Yesterday morning the gym had three people in it: me, BeBe Winans, and Eddie Vedder,” shared Isbell. “BeBe is strong. Ed is flexible. I have the shortest gym shorts.” He added, “This is 100 percent true.”

Osborne shared Isbell’s tweet and added one of her own, writing, “I was once in a gym with Anthony [Kiedis], just me and him. He ran on the treadmill and I did the stationary bike. It was just after 9/11. We didn’t say hello.”

Isbell, of course, is an active and entertaining Twitter user. And sometimes his escapades include acts of generosity and even changing certain commenters’ minds.

A few weeks ago, one fan complained that tickets to Isbell’s shows were too expensive. Isbell then re-shared that complaint and added free tickets to his show. The fan later apologized to Isbell and it was a nice moment on the social media platform.

Fan Sanford Ader tweeted the Americana star, writing, “My dad is a huge fan and found out you are coming to rapid city SD. Tickets are 350 dollars a piece for floor tickets. Guess you don’t really want to play for the working people anymore”

Isbell’s response: “1: Those are the most expensive tickets and there are some available for much less 2: You’re on the guest list plus 1. Y’all have fun.”

Photo Alysse Gafkjen Courtesy Sacks & Co.

