Jason Momoa Rips Shirt Off, Sings Christmas Tunes with Kelly Clarkson in “Sing That Name That Tune” Clash

Jason Momoa visited NBC’s The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, December 18, to promote his new film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and with Christmas just a week away, the action star took part in a holiday-themed edition of the program’s “Sing That Name That Tune” segment.

Videos by American Songwriter

The concept of the game, which is hosted by the show’s hype man, Rubin Ervin, is that host Kelly Clarkson and a guest face off to see who can be the first to identify a song that’s being played by singing along to it. The contestants are awarded points for correct guesses, as well as how well they perform the tune. Whoever has the most points wins a prize for their side of the audience.

[RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Voices Bold Take on Cher’s New Christmas Hit: “Fight Me on It”]

Let the Game Begin

Clarkson got off to a quick start, identifying “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells” before Momoa could even attempt a guess.

The tide shifted with the next song, “Joy to the Word.” Although Clarkson was first to respond, Momoa began enthusiastically dancing and gyrating, while also growling the melody, inspiring Ervin to award him not one but two points.

It all came down to one final song, with Ervin setting things up by asking the audience, “Who will win this, Aquaman or the American Idol?”

As “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” played, Momoa and Clarkson both began crooning the tune at the same time as they faced each other. After the performance, Momoa joked to the audience, “I wish everyone Merry Christmas except this guy,” pointing to Ervin and rubbing his shoulder.

And the Winner Is…

Ervin then told Clarkson, “[You and Jason sang the song at] the same time. And I almost let you win, and then he grabbed my shoulder, and I was very afraid, so Aquaman wins!”

Momoa boisterously celebrated his victory by pulling his shirt off, revealing that he was wearing a tight white tank top underneath, and bounding around the stage in glee.

Clarkson reacted by commenting, “Everyone is a winner here … especially us, ’cause he took his shirt off,” adding that it was a “Magic Mike moment.”

You can watch the segment now on YouTube.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters this Friday, December 22.