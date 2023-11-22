12 Best Black Friday Music Deals of 2023

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holidays are right around the corner, and there’s no better time to start chipping away at your holiday shopping list than Black Friday.

But we know shopping for a musician is never easy. That's why we've gone ahead and rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals to help you pick out something special for the musician or music fan in your life (and save some cash while you’re at it).

We’ve got great picks for guitarists, drummers, keyboard players, content creators, and more. Sweetwater, Guitar Center, and Amazon are all featuring some incredible music deals this Black Friday, so don’t hesitate to check out all they have to offer.

Forget the golden rings and turtledoves – here are the 12 best Black Friday music deals for this Holiday Season.

Best Black Friday Music Deals

SPECS

Carved Maple Top

Mahogany Neck

Weight-relieved Mahogany Body

Dual Tradbucker Pickups

Locking Grover Tuners

Heading up our list of the best Black Friday deals is the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin electric guitar.

Featuring a weight-relieved mahogany body, mahogany neck, and carved maple top, this beautiful guitar looks and sounds just like a classic Les Paul, but at a fraction of the weight of the original.

The Trad Pro is appointed with Alnico V Tradbucker pickups with push-pull coil-splitting and -tapping capabilities for unmatched tonal versatility. And a Nashville bridge, stopbar tailpiece, and locking Grover tuners give you incredible tuning stability.

Save a whopping $700 when you get this gorgeous instrument from Guitar Center now through Black Friday.

SPECS

Spruce Top

Sapele Back & Sides

Grover Vintage Deluxe Tuners

Fishman Sonitone Electronics

Acoustic guitarists have reason to rejoice this holiday season, with Sweetwater offering a sweet deal on their exclusive D’Angelico Premier Tammany XT Orchestra acoustic-electric guitar.

This is truly a premium guitar, available now at a double-take-worthy price. The proof is in the pudding – Grover Vintage Nickel Tuners, Fishman Sonitone pickup and preamp system, and a real bone nut are just some of the deluxe appointments on display here.

X-bracing and a real spruce top ensure clear articulation and proper projection, while a C-profile, 20-fret mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard gives you incredible playability and comfort.

Don’t hesitate – save $50 on this elegant guitar when you buy from Sweetwater now through Black Friday.

Best Guitar Accessory Deal JHS Pedals JHS Pedals JHS Pedals are fan favorites as much for their thoughtful design and creative takes on classic circuits as they are for their YouTube Channel, where founder Joshua Heath Scott and the team take on all things pedal. Why We Love It Premium Build Quality Wide Variety Killer Deal BUY ON SWEETWATER

JHS is offering a mind-blowing 25% off all pedals through Black Friday – which means you can get their Morning Glory Overdrive, Colour Box Preamp, and the brand-new Legends of Fuzz series for an unbeatable deal that you shouldn’t pass up.

Hand-made in the USA by Joshua Heath Scott and his team of gear obsessives, JHS pedals are beloved for their wide range of circuits and top-notch quality.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to load up your pedalboard with everything from distortion to fuzz, compression to vibrato, and much, much more, all handmade with love in Kansas City, for 25% off now through Black Friday.

SPECS

50 Watts

12” Speaker

14 preamp models, 4 power amp models, 8 speaker emulations, 24 effects

The Marshall Code 50 is a powerful and fully customizable modeling guitar amp that offers everything modern guitarists need, from faithful preamp models to multiple connectivity options.

Choose from any combination of its 14 preamp models, 4 power amp models, and 8 speaker emulations for a customized sound that is all your own. Add to that 24 digital effects and you’ve got a virtually limitless supply of distinct tonal variations.

With more than enough power for club gigs and a 12” speaker to boot, this amp gets as loud as you could reasonably need it to. But it also comes with headphones for silent practice.

This amp does it all and more, and now you can get it from Sweetwater for an amazing $100 off its original list price.

SPECS

USB Connectivity

Flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup patterns

Blue VO!CE software included

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone is the perfect introduction to audio recording for content creators, gamers, musicians, and more.

With its fully positionable design, multiple pickup patterns, and onboard controls, you can easily get the hang of recording yourself no matter your needs.

The Blue Yeti USB mic is fully compatible with Logitech G Hub, where you can customize your sound with Blue VO!CE software. Craft your perfect sound with effects, modulation, samples, and more.

Amazon is knocking an impressive 35% off the price of this versatile microphone for Black Friday – pick one up today.

Best Drum Deal Rogue RGD0520 Drum Kit Rogue RGD0520 Drum Kit The Rogue RGD0520 drum set includes everything you need to get started playing the drums today. It’s a great value if you’re just picking up the instrument for the first time. Why We Love It All hardware included Includes drum throne Great value BUY ON GUITAR CENTER

SPECS

Includes 10” and 12” rack toms, 14” floor tom, 13” snare drum and 20” bass drum

Gloss finish

Chrome hardware

Beginners to the drums can’t do much better than picking up a Rogue RGD0520 5-piece complete drum set. This kit includes everything you need to get started playing drums today, down to the sticks and drum key.

Sporting an eye-catching glossy finish and quality chrome hardware, this drum boasts an attractive stage-ready appearance – but don’t let that fool you. Like any good drum set, this thing is built to take a literal beating.

If you or someone you know has been meaning to take up drums, act now – you can be playing like a rockstar before you know it. Guitar Center is offering an incredible $100 off the price of this complete drum set for Black Friday.

Best Keyboard Deal Donner DEK610 Keyboard Donner DEK610 Keyboard Incredible portability and convenience combine with loads of onboard features for a keyboard that provides everything you need to get started playing and performing piano (and vocals!). Why We Love It Included stand, stool, mic Tons of tones Great connectivity BUY ON AMAZON

SPECS

Two 20w 4” speakers

500 tones, 300 rhythm tracks, 40 songs

LCD Display panel

If you’re looking for a beginner keyboard this holiday season, you can’t beat the Donner DEK610 keyboard. This is a 61-key piano keyboard that includes a massive tone bank, onboard speakers, tons of rhythm tracks, and many more appealing features for the beginning keyboardist.

This portable keyboard includes its own stand, stool, and even a microphone, in case you want to get all Elton John with it. This keyboard package would make a great gift for the aspiring musician in your life.

Amazon has marked it down nearly 25% for Black Friday, so act fast and get this great keyboard deal while you still can.

Best Headphones Deal Shure Aonic 40 Shure Aonic 40 The Shure Aonic 40 Bluetooth headphones represent the best of today’s wireless headphone technology, combining impressive audio stats with next-level comfort and convenience for an all-around A+ headphone. Why We Love It Incredible sound Versatile settings Easy portability BUY ON SWEETWATER BUY ON AMAZON

SPECS

25-hour battery life

30 ft range

3 digital noise cancellation settings

If you’re looking for a great deal on a new set of headphones this Black Friday, look no further than the Shure Aonic 40 Bluetooth headphones. These killer headphones have everything you could want in a pair of wireless headphones, and in fact, much, much more.

Not only do these cans feature Shure’s legendary audio quality, but you get three settings of digital noise cancellation (plus an environment mode for spatial awareness). Add to that 30 feet of range and a 25-hour battery life and you’ve got yourself a pretty nice little piece of audio technology. Integrate with the free ShurePlus Play app for even more sonic tweaking options, including EQ and more.

These incredibly comfortable headphones also include their own carrying case for easy portability. You’re definitely going to want to take these everywhere you go.

Get the Shure Aonic 40 headphones from Sweetwater now for an incredible $100 off. That’s a savings of about 50% – we’re no mathematicians, but that sounds like a killer deal to us.

SPECS

4 mic inputs, 8 line inputs

USB 2.0 audio interface

4 Analog outputs

Focusrite’s vaunted Scarlett box is something of a legend in the home recording world. These little interfaces pack a ton of useful features that make capturing great-sounding recordings easy for just about anyone.

This version, the 18i8, boasts incredible versatility with its plethora of inputs and outputs, making live recording a full band no problem at all. Its onboard DSP is top-notch as well, with premium converters and an “Air” mode that boosts clarity and adds warmth and punch.

Getting started recording at home is as simple as picking up one of these and plugging in a microphone. The Scarlett comes bundled with a wide variety of recording software for you to choose from, so you can get started producing your own music with no added cost to you.

Amazon is offering 11% off this great interface for Black Friday, so get yours while the getting’s good.

SPECS

5 Watt Class D amplification

1x2" Custom Designed Cone speaker

33 amp models, 43 effects

If you have yet to be introduced to Positive Grid’s family of portable, packable amp modelers, buckle up. The good people at the Grid have combined next-level app integration with their slick little amps to create an unbelievably convenient and fun guitar platform that will provide any player with hours and hours of delight.

This Bluetooth-compatible amp integrates seamlessly with the Spark app, allowing you to unlock more amp models and pedal simulators at your fingertips than you ever thought possible.

The Spark GO has a shockingly loud output from its little 2” speaker, but we think it’s most useful as a headphone amp for silent practicing. The tones are awesome and it’s so user-friendly, you will be jamming in no time – and then for a long time.

Positive Grid is offering a solid $30 off this amp for Black Friday – act now to get THE perfect stocking stuffer for the guitarist in your life.

SPECS

Comfortable Silicone construction

High-Fidelity sound quality

As seen on “Shark Tank”

Shopping for someone who loves going to concerts? Vibes High-Fidelity earplugs are a great stocking stuffer for anyone who loves the experience of live and loud music. These meticulously engineered earplugs are perfect for anyone who wants to get the most out of their music while still providing a high level of hearing protection.

Featuring a soft silicone construction with built-in attenuating filters for maximum comfort and protection, Vibes High-Fidelity earplugs feel great, work great, and are nearly invisible to the eye when you’re wearing them.

Available in multiple sizes and includes a carrying case! Get yours today while they are available for 36% off at Amazon.

Best Guitar Lessons Deal Guitar Tricks Guitar Tricks Guitar Tricks is an online guitar lesson platform that offers a massive library of lessons, videos, scale and chord charts, and much, much more. What sets it apart for us, however, is its signature core learning system that's sure to set any player on a course to guitar-playing success. Why We Love It Huge content library Diverse selection Interactive features GET FULL ACCESS

SPECS

11,000 lessons

High-quality videos with slo-mo and looping

Wide range of genres

If you’re looking for a guitar lesson app to get started on your guitar journey, you can’t do much better than Guitar Tricks.

With its huge array of high-quality content to cater to your musical preferences and goals, this is an app that could feasibly take you all the way from beginner to advanced. The platform boasts over 11,000 lessons, covering a wide range of musical styles, techniques, and music theory.

The video lessons are high-quality and easy to follow, with slo-mo and loopback options. Plus, their core learning system helps keep you focused and organized as you progress on your journey.

Guitar Tricks is offering its Ultimate Beginner Bundle for an amazing $99 for Black Friday. That’s a $500 value – you do the math. Sign up now for a gift that will truly keep on giving!