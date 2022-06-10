Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Begin a Financial Literacy Program in Brooklyn Projects

Jay-Z and former Twiter CEO, Jack Dorsey, launched a financial literacy program called The Bitcoin Academy. The school will be located in the hometown of the rapper at the Marcy Houses projects in Brooklyn, New York.

As its name implies, the class centers around the new groundbreaking digital cryptocurrency. Jay-Z will offer classes titled “What is Money?,” “What is Cryptocurrency?,” “What is Blockchain?” and “How to Keep Yourself Safe from Scammers.” Moreover, Jay-Z firmly believes that “Everyone should be empowered to make informed financial decisions in order to take care of themselves and their families.”

The classes will occur from June 22 through September 7 and will be offered online and in-person with dinner in addition to the in-person program. The Marcy Houses residents that choose to participate will receive MiFi devices, smartphones, and data plans all of which they can keep. The program even expands to children where they can take part in “Crypto Kids Camp” for two Saturdays.

To make this all happen, the Shawn Carter Foundation partnered with Block Inc. Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother said, “The Shawn Carter Foundation has always been about providing educational access and opening doors of opportunity to underserved communities.” Dorsey, who owns Block, and the Shawn Carter Foundation will fund the school through personal grants. Gloria praises Block by saying, “We truly appreciate the partnership with Block and Jack Dorsey to bring financial, specifically bitcoin education to the Marcy residents, where I spent many years raising my family.”

In addition to Dorsey’s aid, the Carter Foundation and Block will also receive help from Crypto Blockchain Plug and Black Bitcoin Billionaire. The program hopes to expand from the Marcy Houses and out to other surrounding neighborhoods.

Photo credits by Moët Hennessy of PRNewsfoto