Rihanna, Taylor Swift Secure Spots on Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women List

Who run the world? Girls!

Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, have all made Forbes’ America’s Richest Self-Made Women list. The yearly roundup was released early Thursday morning (June 1), ranking the country’s most successful “women entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers.”

Building supply distributor, Diane Hendricks has secured the leading spot for the sixth year in a row, with a $15 billion net worth. Women in spaces like hospitality, software, fashion, IT consulting, entertainment, and more follow.

Rihanna has become the first entertainer on the prestigious list, leading the pack at No. 20. The 35-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be $1.4 billion. Most of her wealth is from her cosmetic line and successful music career. The singer-turned-entrepreneur is the founder of Fenty Beauty, a cosmetic brand that launched in 2017.

The “Diamonds” singer co-owns Fenty Beauty with French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH and is a stakeholder in Savage x Fenty, a lingerie line. Rihanna has sold more than 250 million records and has become one of the best-selling musicians internationally.

Following Rihanna is Swift at No. 34. The pop phenomenon has a net worth of $740 million. Upon release of Midnights, Swift became the first artist in history to claim all spots on the Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart.

When Swift announced the Eras Tour, Swifties flocked to Ticketmaster. Due to high demands, the distribution giant crashed and sparked a great debate involving Congress. In 2021, the sing-songwriter started to release re-recordings of her previous albums to regain ownership rights. In the midst of the global health crisis, Swift dropped Folklore and Evermore, which became the first album in 2020 to sell 1 million units.

Queen Bey came in at No. 48. Knowles has a net worth of $540 million. The bulk of her wealth comes from her solo career and involvement with Destiny’s Child. The hitmaker has the most Grammy wins of all time, with a 32 accolades. In late 2022, the vocalist dropped her critically acclaimed seventh studio album, Renaissance.

She is currently on a world tour in support of the record. Ahead of the run, her clothing line – Ivy Park – with Adidas, was canceled. However, she is gearing up to collaborate with Balmain, a luxury French fashion house.

A handful of other female trailblazers have made the long-running chat, such as Madonna (No. 45), Céline Dion (No. 56), Dolly Parton (No. 59), Barbra Streisand (No. 61), and more. Check out the complete list, HERE.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images