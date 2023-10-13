Jay-Z’s 7 Best Selling Albums Ranked

Throughout his nearly three-decade-long career, Jay-Z has put out 13 solo albums and five collaborative albums. Of these 18 projects, 17 of them have earned RIAA platinum status, and 12 have achieved multi-platinum status. However, there are seven LPs from this bunch that have separated themselves even further.

These seven albums have achieved 3x platinum status or more, with the most being 6x platinum for Jay-Z’s third solo album Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life (1998). Below, we at American Songwriter decided to rank these seven records, truly sorting out the best of the best.

7. The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse (2002)

Having achieved 3x platinum status since its 2002 release, The Blueprint 2: The Gift & The Curse contains hits like “Hovi Baby” and “03 Bonnie & Clyde” with his now-wife Beyoncé. Upon initial release, the album sold 545,000 units in its first week, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

6. Magna Carta Holy Grail (2013)

Jay-Z’s second most recent album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, proved in 2013 that the Brooklyn rapper’s mainstream appeal will never fade. With hits like “Holy Grail” with Justin Timberlake, “Oceans” with Frank Ocean, and “Part II (On the Run)” with Beyoncé, Magna Carta Holy Grail debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 528,000 units sold. It is now 3x certified platinum.

5. Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter

Jay-Z’s fourth solo album, Vol. 3… Life and Times of S. Carter, was released during the holiday season of 1999. Including explosive songs on the track list like “Big Pimpin’” with UGK and “Things That U Do” with Mariah Carey, Vol. 3 sold 462,000 copies in its first week. It now sits at 3x certified platinum.

4. Vol 2… Hard Knock Life (1998)

Coming one year before Vol. 3, Vol 2… Hard Knock Life served as Jay-Z’s third solo album. With smash hits like “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem),” “Can I Get A…” with Ja Rule, and “Money, Cash, Hoes” with DMX, Vol 2 debuted at No. 1 with 350,000 copies sold. As noted before, it has sold the most of any Jay-Z album, sitting at 6x platinum currently.

3. Watch the Throne with Kanye West (2011)

Jay-Z’s highest-selling collaborative album with Kanye West, Watch the Throne, contains some of the best performances from both rappers in their respective careers. Sitting at 5x platinum, the LP contains timeless hits such as “N****s in Paris,” “Who Gon’ Stop Me,” and “No Church in the Wild” with Frank Ocean.

2. The Blueprint (2001)

At just 3x platinum, Jay-Z’s sixth album The Blueprint (2001) is one of the most impactful and impressive showcases of his illustrious career. Whether it be “Takeover,” “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” “Girls, Girls, Girls,” or “Renegade” with Eminem, The Blueprint is chock full of iconic hits.

1. The Black Album (2003)

Debuting at No. 1 with 463,000 units sold, Jay-Z’s eighth studio album The Black Album is nearly impossible to keep out of the No. 1 spot. Currently sitting at 4x certified platinum, this LP felt like overkill in terms of cementing Jay-Z’s already formidable legacy. Including all-timers like “Dirt off Your Shoulder, “Encore,” and “99 Problems,” the album embodies the edge and skill that made Jay-Z the icon he is today.

