Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Eligible for Platinum Status After Less Than a Month

This week, Travis Scott’s July 28 studio album UTOPIA surpassed 1 million units sold, per Chart Data. The latest of many achievements for the LP, passing this mark makes UTOPIA eligible for platinum certification by RIAA, less than a month after its initial release.

By racking up this many sales at such a staggering speed, UTOPIA has now assured that all four of Scott’s solo albums have earned platinum status. What’s most impressive, though, is that this could officially be the shortest amount of time it’s taken any of Scott’s projects to bring in a platinum plaque, as the next quickest platinum turnaround came in 2018 with Astroworld, released on August 3 of that year and certified the next month on September 21.

Almost simultaneously with this news, HitsDailyDouble reported that Scott’s album is projected to stay at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth week in a row, selling around 158,000 units. This would mean just a 27,000 unit decrease from the album’s third-week numbers of 185,000 units. Also, according to hip-hop insider DJ Akademiks, about 90,000 of the 158,000 units sold will be attributed to physical copies and album bundles sold on Scott’s merchandise website.

On top of the RIAA and Billboard accomplishments, UTOPIA also boosted Scott’s Spotify numbers, making him the rapper with the highest amount of monthly listeners in the history of the platform. Surpassing Drake with 75 million last week, Scott now has the sixth most monthly listeners of any genre at the moment, sitting behind The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, and Dua Lipa.

Currently, Scott’s fans are waiting for him to officially reveal his plans for a tour in promotion of UTOPIA, as he mentioned on Instagram earlier this month that “(U.S.) AND (Europe) DATES SOON TO BE (announced).”

