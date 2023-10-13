Chris Stapleton Shares New Track “It Takes a Woman” from Forthcoming Album ‘Higher’ Out in November

Chris Stapleton has shared another track, titled “It Takes a Woman,” from his forthcoming album Higher set to release on November 10.

Stapleton blends blues, country, and soul in the song that finds him proclaiming love and gratitude for his wife, Morgane. As reported by Taste of Country, the song was written by Stapleton, Jerry Salley, and Ronnie Bowman.

“It Takes a Woman” was co-produced by Morgane and Dave Cobb. There are 14 tracks on the upcoming album, which features the previously released singles “Think I’m in Love with You” and “White Horse.”

Recently, Stapleton had to reschedule three of his shows due to a doctor’s order for vocal rest because of laryngitis and bronchitis.

Stapleton’s scheduled performances in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, and Lafayette, Louisiana, are rescheduled for next month. Charley Crockett and Nikki Lane were announced as the supporting acts for the original tour dates. According to the singer/songwriter’s official website, Crockett will not appear at the rescheduled show and Lane will return as the opening act for all three dates.

Stapleton has spent most of 2023 on the road ahead of the release of Higher, which will be his fifth studio album. Next year, he’ll join George Strait for a set of summer stadium shows with Little Big Town before heading overseas for a stint of performances in the U.K. and Ireland. You can find more information on the tour and ticketing options by visiting Stapleton’s official website.

This year, the 2023 collaboration between Stapleton and pop hitmaker P!nk, “Just Say I’m Sorry,” earned the trophy for Crossover Song of 2023 at the inaugural People’s Choice Country Awards that took place on September 28.

