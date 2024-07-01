BET Awards Performer Cancels Last Minute After “Really Bad” Rehearsal Accident

With the 2024 BET Awards kicking off last night, fans tuned in to watch stars like Ice Spice, Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and even Will Smith perform. The night featured a lineup of great performances and numerous memorable moments. But for Normani, the event took a turn for the worse when she needed to cancel her performance at the BET Awards. Thrilled for the opportunity, Normani, like any artist, practiced her routine several times to get the timing perfect for the event. But tragedy struck when she hurt herself during rehearsal, causing her to cancel her performance.

Although excited to stand on stage at the BET Awards, it marked her first live performance after her debut album Dopamine. The former member of Fifth Harmony shared a picture of her leg bandaged on her Instagram stories. She also wrote, “I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me. I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself.”

Normani Sends Her Love To The BET Awards

Explaining how she hoped to push the pain away and still perform, Normani added doctors wanted her to focus on recovering. “I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing. I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this.” She continued, “I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time.”

While not able to perform at the BET Awards, the singer still sent her love to all the artists. “Sending my love to BET for giving me and all of the other beautiful black women this opportunity. This is definitely NOT how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight. I’m sorrrrrrrry guys and love you so much.”

Once discussing her time in the studio with Entertainment Weekly, Normani explained how she loved nothing more than being on stage. “I’m like, ‘Put me on stage!’ I’m ready to perform, I’m ready to do the videos.’ That’s my bread and butter. And that’s just where I have the most joy.” With a love for the stage, it is only a matter of time before Normani finds her way back.

