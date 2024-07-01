Worth the Wait: Lauryn Hill Shows up and Shows Out With Breathtaking BET Awards Performance

Ms. Lauryn Hill has been a musical force for the last three decades. Last year, the neo-soul pioneer celebrated the 25th anniversary of her landmark solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. In April, the “Doo Wop (That Thing)” singer shocked Coachella attendees by taking the stage during her son YG Marley’s set. On Sunday (June 30), Hill once again proved her status as the greatest woman rapper of all time with an electrifying performance at the BET Awards.

Hill took the stage after 11:30 pm EST, after hours of fan speculation she wouldn’t be performing. But not only did Hill show up, she showed out, closing out the event with a breathtaking performance.

2024 BET Awards

Last year, the BET Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop with dazzling performances from Beyoncé, Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. On Sunday (June 30), the awards show again returned to the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by actor Taraji P. Henson, the night boasted many incredible performances by Lauryn Hill, Childish Gambino, and more—along with a brand-new song by Will Smith.

Lauryn Hill rose to musical prominence as the frontwoman of the Fugees, which she formed in 1990 with Wyclef Jean and Pras. Their second album, 1996’s The Score, made Hill the first woman to win Best Rap Album at the GRAMMY Awards.

The “Everything is Everything” singer struck out on her own with 1998’s record-shattering The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The hip-hop artist set the record for the most GRAMMY nominations by a woman in one night. The record also won Album of the Year at the 41st GRAMMY Awards, making Hill the first rapper to earn that distinction.

Social Media Users Poke Fun at Hill’s Punctuality

Not long after the BET Awards announced Hill as a performer, the social media jokes began flying about the hip-hop legend’s punctuality—or lack thereof.

“Lauryn Hill @ the BET awards?” one X/Twitter user wrote. “I hope they told her it was yesterday so she will be on time.”

Turns out, Hill is famous for something other than becoming the first-ever diamond-certified woman in hip-hop. Fans have come to expect the “Ex-Factor” singer to show up fashionably late.

The Fugees alum addressed these comments during a November 2023 show at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

“They say, ‘She’s late a lot,’” Hill said. “Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this stage every night.”

