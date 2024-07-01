Will Smith Ignites Social Media Frenzy With BET Awards Performance Alongside Kanye West’s Choir 

As a member of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, Will Smith was part of the first-ever rap act to win a GRAMMY Award. His 1997 solo debut album Big Willie Style remains among the best-selling rap albums of all time. So naturally, fans were ecstatic to learn the “Summertime” singer would premiere new music at the 2024 BET Awards. And the Academy Award winner did not disappoint with the debut of “You Can Make It.”

Will Smith performs "You Can Make It" at the 2024 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/78Ns3KY1q9 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2024

Smith’s performance earned rave reviews from fans. “Folks tried to destroy Will Smith. But when you are covered nothing can break you. Congratulations Will Smith on a number one movie and a incredible new song,” one user on X wrote.

Another fan wrote, “I’m here for WILL SMITH come back .. yess, come through with the word good brother.”

Fans React to Will Smith BET Performance

The BET Awards returned to Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater Sunday (June 30) with actor Taraji P. Henson as the host. The night featured performances from Lauryn Hill, Childish Gambino, Victoria Monet, and more.

“You Can Make It” is Will Smith’s first piece of original music since his 2017 EDM track “Get Lit.” The uplifting single features Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir and singer-songwriter Fridayy.

Will Smith will be bringing Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir to the 2024 #BETAwards tonight. pic.twitter.com/6swxMvaIy0 — HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) June 30, 2024

Social media went wild for the track’s uplifting message, which found Smith rapping, Walking through the valley of the shadow of death / and when you think you’ve got nothing left, keep going.

Like fellow performer Hill, Smith surprised crowds at Coachella back in April. The actor and musician made a cameo during J. Balvin’s set, performing his 1997 hit “Men in Black” from the film of the same name.

Smith teased new music back in May while promoting his latest film, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” The I Am Legend actor shared with Extra that “this last year and a half, I’ve been in the lab.”

Will Smith is a genius yo. His people never left him, and he knows that, so he went right back home. Performing a new song at the BET awards with a choir n shit 🔥. The mfs shittin on him were trolls online and they weren't black. Social media ain't real life. Remember that. — Big Triz (@Big_Triz) June 30, 2024

“I have a project that is, you know, without question, the most personal and powerful music that I’ve ever made,” Smith said. “So, you know, I’m going to sneak that out on you in a month or so.”

Smith: “Music Has Always Been There For Me”

Will Smith is off to a great start in 2024. His latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is a blockbuster hit. Between his success at the box office and the excitement of new music, Smith appears on his way up.

The rapper/actor expressed what this new song means to him in a Thursday (June 27) social media post. “Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow,” wrote the Independence Day actor. “It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.”

Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me – to lift me and help me grow. It’s my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve.



I am excited to perform “You Can Make It” live Sunday at the #betawards. pic.twitter.com/epcW87QRRo — Will Smith (@WillSmith2real) June 27, 2024

