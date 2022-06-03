Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp Officially Team Up for Collaborative Album

Actor and musician Johnny Depp hasn’t been able to escape the spotlight due to his involvement in a defamation trial. But perhaps Depp isn’t trying to escape the limelight, but rather shift its focus. Depp recently performed with renowned rock guitarist Jeff Beck on stage in Sheffield, U.K., and shortly after, Beck announced a forthcoming collaborative album with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

“I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since,” Beck told concertgoers in Gateshead as reported by The Guardian. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

The Beck/Depp duo previously collaborated on a cover release of John Lennon’s song “Isolation.” The single was released on April 16, 2020.

But since then, and after the conclusion of Depp’s defamation trial, the two have been touring together. Find more tour dates here. Depp has a history of making guest appearances on stage with musicians, including playing alongside the likes of Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in the musical supergroup the Hollywood Vampires.

As far as the trial results, the jury largely ruled in Depp’s favor and is due $10 million dollars in damages from ex-wife Amber Heard.

“I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world,” Depp said in an Instagram post after the trial’s ending. “I hope my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media.”

Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images