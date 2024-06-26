Jimmy Page, Billy Gibbons, and Johnny Depp Gathered for a Special 80th Birthday Tribute to Jeff Beck in London

Several major stars, including Jimmy Page, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson, and Johnny Depp, gathered at the Gibson Garage in London on Monday, June 25, to celebrate what would’ve been the late Jeff Beck’s 80th birthday.

The event also was attended by Beck’s widow, Sandra, and Blur guitarist Graham Coxon. The celebration featured performances curated by Irish singer Imelda May. People reports that Depp performed with Sandra Beck at the gathering.

The event also included performances by May, teenage British blues guitarist Toby Lee, and drummer Anika Nilles. Nilles played in Jeff’s touring band.

A series of photos from the celebration were posted Beck’s and the Gibson Guitar U.K.’s social media pages.

It’s worth noting that Depp, Gibbons, and May also all took part in two star-studded Beck tribute concerts organized by Eric Clapton at the Royal Albert Hall in London in May of 2023.

About the New Jeff Beck Signature “Yardburst” Guitar

The event also celebrated the release of a new Jeff Beck custom Gibson Les Paul guitar called the “Yardburst.” The instrument is a faithful recreation of a 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard “Sunburst” guitar Beck favored. He began playing the instrument during the 1960s when he was in The Yardbirds.

Only 130 “Yardburst” guitars have been produced, in honor of the 130th anniversary of the Gibson company.

“Jeff was enormously proud to have owned the original of this guitar,” Sandra Beck said in a statement. “He was aware and fully supportive of the amazing job and love that Gibson Custom provided to create this instrument and would have hoped that this guitar will give hours of pleasure to those who play it.”

Gibson CEO Cesar Gueikian added, “Jeff was a trailblazer, the guitar hero of our guitar heroes and admired by his contemporaries. … Just like Jeff was influenced by Les Paul, he influenced many iconic musicians to create their art with a Gibson Les Paul. We are proud to pay tribute to Jeff.”

About Depp’s Friendship and Collaborations with Beck

Depp befriended Beck in 2016, and the two wound up collaborating on the 2022 album, 18, which proved to be Jeff’s final studio effort. Beck and Depp also toured together in 2022 in support of 18.

Beck died on January 10, 2023, from a bacterial meningitis infection at the age of 78.