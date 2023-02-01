Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Set 2023 North American Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are set to go back on tour together with two dozen spring and summer North America dates in 2023.

Their Raising the Roof Tour will kick off on April 25 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and wrap up on July 5 in Toronto, Canada. The duo is touring in support of their most recent collaborative album, Raise the Roof, released in 2021.

Produced by T Bone Burnett, Raise the Roof recently picked up three 2023 Grammy nominations for Best Americana Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best American Roots Song for the single “High and Lonesome.”

Raise the Roof was released 14 years after Plant and Krauss’ first album together, Raising Sand, which earned them a Grammy for Album of the Year.

The duo recently talked about the possibility of making a third album to follow up Raise the Roof.

“I can’t see any reason why not,” said Plant on making new music with Krauss. “I suppose if we wait another 14 years it could be a bit dicey for me, to be honest. I might find it a little bit difficult hitting a top C—but we can say it really works well, and we enjoy each other and that’s a great thing, so it seems like a great idea.”

Plant also recently revealed that he is working on a second Band Of Joy album in addition to an expanded version of the Honeydrippers record. Released in 1984, the one-off The Honeydrippers: Volume One, was a collaborative album featuring his Led Zeppelin bandmate, guitarist Jimmy Page and the late Jeff Beck.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2023 Raising the Roof Tour Dates:



April 25 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

April 26 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

April 30 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

May 2 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre

May 3 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights

May 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

May 9 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 10 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 13 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion

June 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater

June 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona

June 17 – Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park

June 18 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 20 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater

June 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

June 29 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*

July 1 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 2 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center**

July 3 – Portland, ME @ Thompon’s Point

July 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Photo: David McClister / ShoreFire Media