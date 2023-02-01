Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Set 2023 North American Tour

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are set to go back on tour together with two dozen spring and summer North America dates in 2023.
Their Raising the Roof Tour will kick off on April 25 in Shreveport, Louisiana, and wrap up on July 5 in Toronto, Canada. The duo is touring in support of their most recent collaborative album, Raise the Roof, released in 2021.
Produced by T Bone Burnett, Raise the Roof recently picked up three 2023 Grammy nominations for Best Americana Album, Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Best American Roots Song for the single “High and Lonesome.”
Raise the Roof was released 14 years after Plant and Krauss’ first album together, Raising Sand, which earned them a Grammy for Album of the Year.
The duo recently talked about the possibility of making a third album to follow up Raise the Roof.
“I can’t see any reason why not,” said Plant on making new music with Krauss. “I suppose if we wait another 14 years it could be a bit dicey for me, to be honest. I might find it a little bit difficult hitting a top C—but we can say it really works well, and we enjoy each other and that’s a great thing, so it seems like a great idea.”
Plant also recently revealed that he is working on a second Band Of Joy album in addition to an expanded version of the Honeydrippers record. Released in 1984, the one-off The Honeydrippers: Volume One, was a collaborative album featuring his Led Zeppelin bandmate, guitarist Jimmy Page and the late Jeff Beck.
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2023 Raising the Roof Tour Dates:
April 25 – Shreveport, LA @ Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
April 26 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
April 30 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
May 2 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
May 3 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center @ The Heights
May 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
May 9 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena
May 10 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 13 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
May 15 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
May 18 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavilion
June 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater
June 15 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall at the University of Arizona
June 17 – Taos, NM @ Kit Carson Park
June 18 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Bluegrass Festival
June 20 – Bonner, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater
June 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
June 29 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap*
July 1 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 2 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Music Center**
July 3 – Portland, ME @ Thompon’s Point
July 5 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
