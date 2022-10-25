Jeff Beck, Johnny Depp and Stevie Van Zandt Sit Down for Music Conversation

Famed guitarist Jeff Beck sat down with his pal and movie star Johnny Depp for a SiriusXM Town Hall special, hosted by Stevie Van Zandt, on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage, where they spoke about their new music, being on the road together and answered SiriusXM subscriber questions.

During the exclusive Town Hall at SiriusXM’s NYC studios, Beck and Depp—fresh off filing suit against plagiarism charges—shared insight into their unexpected friendship and the making of their collaborative studio album, 18.

The interview premiered Monday (October 24) and there will be more replays coming later this week, including October 25 at 7 p.m., October 26 at 3 p.m. and throughout the week at various times on SiriusXM’s Underground Garage (Ch. 21). The full Town Hall will also be available on the SXM App.

But for a quick fix, fans can check out video clips from the conversation below via SiriusXM’s Underground Garage and SiriusXM Town Hall.

Johnny Depp Refused To Do a Blues Album With Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp explains why he shot down a suggestion from Jeff Beck to do a blues album.

Johnny Depp on “The Death and Resurrection Show”

Johnny Depp describes what the single, “The Death and Resurrection Show,” means to his personal story.

Johnny Depp & Jeff Beck Describe Being Back on Tour Together

The two talk about what it’s like being on the road together again.

Jeff Beck Tells Johnny Depp About Being Rebuffed by The Beach Boys

Jeff Beck recalls a funny memory about being treated coldly by The Beach Boys, in particular, Brian Wilson.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for SiriusXM