Kirk Hammett, Billy F. Gibbons, and Johnny Depp Perform Together at Jeff Beck Tribute Concert

A recent Jeff Beck tribute concert featured a performance from the likes of Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett, ZZ Top’s Billy F. Gibbons, and actor Johnny Depp. The tribute concert took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall this past Monday.

Depp, who just received a standing ovation at Cannes Film Festival for his new film Jeanne du Barry, was performing alongside Beck right before his death. Beck sadly died from bacterial meningitis on January 10. He was 78.

When Depp walked onstage at the show, he said, “Bless your hearts, this is a beautiful turnout for Mr. Jeff,” before jokingly adding, “He would have been mortified.” Depp, Gibbons, and Hammett then performed a version of Beck’s “Isolation” with Depp behind the mic.

Depp was reportedly left shattered by the death of his close friend Jeff Beck. A source close to Depp told People, “They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together. The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks… Johnny is still processing the news. He’s devastated.”

In addition to Depp, Hammett, and Gibbons, other performers at the concert included Rod Stewart, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., Doyle Bramhall, Joss Stone, Imelda May, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, John McLaughlin, and Ronnie Wood. A second night of the event is scheduled for May 23.

Rod Stewart, who performed at the event, shared a heartfelt Instagram post about the tribute concert. The post featured a series of photos of Stewart posing with several other performers, accompanied by the caption, “Fantastic evening last night for our mate Jeff, lots of lovely players, friends, and family in attendance. Looking forward to doing it all over again tonight!”

Jeff Beck had a monumental music career, winning eight Grammys and being inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, once with his band The Yardbirds and again as a solo artist. At the time of his death, sources close to Beck released a statement that read, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

