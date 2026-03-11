Jelly Roll Brought a Little Piece of Johnny Cash to His Grand Ole Opry Induction

In December 2025, country star Craig Morgan interrupted Jelly Roll’s appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. The “Redneck Yacht Club” singer formally invite the “Need a Favor” crooner to officially join the Grand Ole Opry. It was an intensely emotional moment for the three-time Grammy Award winner, who rose above poverty, substance use, and legal trouble to become one of the most beloved names in country music. Last night (Tuesday, March 10), Jelly Roll—born Jason DeFord—cemented his legacy as the newest member of country music’s most hallowed club. Ahead of his official induction, there was one more surprise in store. That came in the form of a delicate gold cross necklace that once belonged to Opry staple Johnny Cash.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jelly Roll Honors Johnny Cash at Grand Ole Opry Induction

As Jelly Roll waited backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, John Carter Cash—son of the late, great Johnny Cash—approached him with a special piece from his father’s jewelry collection.

“He said it was his father’s favorite piece of jewelry that his father owned,” the CMA Award-winning artist told Opry host Kelly Sutton, according to Country Now. “And he thinks that he would want me to wear this during the induction.”

Like Jelly, Johnny Cash battled substance use and early-life trauma. And both men took that pain and transformed it into something universal. Speaking to Sutton, the “Liar” singer, 41, revealed that he also took his trademark all-black stage attire from Cash, famously known as “the Man in Black.”

“I lived my entire life somewhere between two middle fingers and the grace of Jesus Christ. And I learned that from Johnny Cash,” said the Antioch, Tennessee native.

“So, man,” he continued, “I could cry about this alone. My uncle grabbed it and almost cried.”

[RELATED: “I Thought I Was Gonna Cry”: Jelly Roll Reveals Freak Accident That Left Him With Broken Collarbone Ahead of Grammys]

Lainey Wilson Welcomed Him into the Ranks

Onstage at the Opry, Jelly Roll first took the audience on a tour of his hits. He performed “Liar”, “Need A Favor,” “I Am Not Okay,” “Hard Fought Hallelujah”, and “Son Of A Sinner”. His friend Ernest joined him for the last one.

Next, another friend and collaborator, Lainey Wilson, stood beside him in the circle to officially welcome Jelly into the family.

“Country music has always been about telling stories—the good, the bad, the messy,” said the reigning Entertainer of the Year. “It’s about redemption, and tonight we are welcoming a man who has never been afraid to tell the truth about his life. He turned pain into purpose, mistakes into music, and somehow managed to make millions of people feel like they are a little less alone.”

Receiving his award, the emotional artist said, “I don’t deserve this. I don’t deserve the grace God gave me, but I think that’s the best part, right? And yet he gives it all the time.”

Next, the two friends closed out the show with a performance of their award-winning duet “Save Me.”

Adding to the full-circle moment, Davidson Country Sheriff Daron Hall and Juvenile Correctional Professional Yolanda Hockett were in the audience. Jelly named them both in his speech, thanking them for their belief and guidance while he himself served at the juvenile center.

Featured image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartRadio